Dell Precision T5600: Two Eight-Core CPUs In A Workstation

Results: LuxMark, Cinebench, SPECviewperf, and Euler3d

What do the metrics on this page have in common? They are all based on code from real-world applications turned into benchmarks.

LuxMark 2.0

This is an OpenCL-based benchmark based on the LuxRender render engine. In both tests, Dell's Quadro K5000 is about twice as fast as the baseline system's Quadro 2000.

Cinebench

Cinebench Rendering

Over the years, we've seen Maxon use several different scenes for its Cinebench test. The current iteration is no different, and it employs global illumination, soft shadows, and reflections, which are the attributes of a "modern" rendering engine. In this case, the engine comes from Cinema4D.

The render is run in both single- and multi-threaded modes. It's actually a little surprising to see the Precision's Xeon E5-2687W outperform an Ivy Bridge-based Xeon E3 in the single-threaded measurement. We're less shocked to see the T5600 decimate our baseline in the more parallel version of the test.

Cinebench OpenGL

The OpenGL-accelerated benchmark uses the viewport engine from Cinema4D to show a car chase animation. The T5600 is around two times faster than the baseline.

SPECviewperf 11

SPECviewperf has been around a long time. It uses the viewport code and tests designed for the viewport of several different 3D animation and CAD programs, running reasonably complex models through multiple iterations, recording frame rate, and reporting the results as a weighted mean.

The tests seem evenly split between single- and multi-threaded workloads, and some of them incur little or no hit from AA, which points to something other than the GPU bottlenecking performance. In fact, SolidWorks performs better with AA on. How odd is that?

Euler3D

Euler3D is a benchmark developed by the CASE Lab at Oklahoma State University. It simulates a Mach 0.5 airflow over a AGARD 445.6 aeroelastic test wing. This test is 32-bit because the developers feel that 64-bit compilers aren't quite as mature, and prefer to keep results standardized. However, the benchmark is fully threaded and multiprocessor-aware, automatically detecting the number of cores and launching the appropriate number of threads. Dell's Precision T5600 comes out 4.75x faster than the P500X in the largest performance delta we've seen.