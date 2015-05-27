Private Internet Access VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★★✓ Pros: PIA's price of $7/mo or $40/yr is excellent. I like the privacy reassurances given by shared IP and their no logging policy. On my 100mbps (advertised rate) internet I get 117mbps down and 11mbps up at 27ms ping on PIA's east cost server. Needless to say I am very impressed with the speed delivered by their servers. And finally a VPN is no good if it doesnt work on every platform you want to use it on so it's great that PIA supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, various flavors of Linux, even custom firmware such as DD-WRT for routers. They also allow multiple connection methods such as OpenVPN, L2TP and even SOCKS proxy. They have a wide variety of gateways in different countries. Their Windows and Mac clients offer killswitch and IPv6 leak protection which are always great features to have. In short, PIA is an excellent VPN service with little to no disadvantages.✗ Cons: They do limit to only 5 devices simultaneously but this can be worked around by either buying or configuring a router on your own that has PIA access built-in and then your whole household can share. Then the only separate access you'll need is for your mobile devices. I'd like to see the option to maybe pay a little more to have more than 5 devices on one account although I guess you could just sign up for 2 accounts (hassle with multiple usernames and passwords) I've used PIA for at least a year now and there are very little disadvantages and tons of advantages.☁ Comments: Price, performance, privacy via shared IP and compatibility with various platforms make PIA a standout service.