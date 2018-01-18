Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Performance & Weather
Slightly Mad Studios puts a big emphasis on the impressive weather management available in Project CARS 2. Let's take a closer look at how altering the environmental effects changes the game's performance. Again, we're using a Radeon RX 580 for these benchmarks.
FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness
In fact, the realistic weather effects have a huge impact on frame rates. You might see performance losses as large as 35% between different course conditions, moving from fog to thunderstorms. The handling of particles, reflections, and lighting has a particularly demanding influence on 3D and physics calculations.
I'm assuming the "GTX 1080" is a misprint. While I'm an AMD fan, I know the RX 580 isn't anywhere near as good as the GTX 1080. Also, I didn't see any testing done with the GTX 1080, but the GTX 1060 did show up.
Also...any plans to do some more testing with other older/lower GPUs? I'm only asking because a) although the listed minimum (GTX 680) isn't too far off the RX 580/GTX 1060 in performance, it is 3 generations behind (& you did testing with GPUs that are technically lower on the hierarchy than a GTX 680); & b) my own GPU (R9 380) is roughly comparable to the 680 (& superior to the GTX 1050/1050TI & RX 460/560 that were used in testing).
but stock i7 950 has around half single core performance of i7 3450...
so dont expect miracles
VR sim racing is a real big deal, and PCars 2 is one of the best looking but most demanding of them. It would be nice to have a list of the most important graphics settings with respect to performance impact.
They didn't make enough profit on the first?