Project CARS 2 Performance Review

Performance & Weather

Slightly Mad Studios puts a big emphasis on the impressive weather management available in Project CARS 2. Let's take a closer look at how altering the environmental effects changes the game's performance. Again, we're using a Radeon RX 580 for these benchmarks.

FPS, Frame Time & Smoothness

In fact, the realistic weather effects have a huge impact on frame rates. You might see performance losses as large as 35% between different course conditions, moving from fog to thunderstorms. The handling of particles, reflections, and lighting has a particularly demanding influence on 3D and physics calculations.

