QNAP TVS-863+ 8-Bay NAS Review

Random Performance

The SSD cache random read results delivered by the TVS-863+ are truly impressive to a degree that is rarely seen in NAS products at this price level. QNAP has improved the algorithms since first releasing the feature just over a year ago on several models. Without the cache enabled, the TVS-863+ falls in line with the Netgear comparison NAS but trails the ASUSTOR model from QD4 on.

The TVS-863+ delivers exceptional random write performance as well. Here the cache slows random write performance slightly but again we see more consistency over the ASUSTOR unit and a larger increase in IOPS over the Netgear.