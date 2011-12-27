Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

DDR3-2133 Memory Performance

By now, most readers have noticed that the performance of DDR3-1600 reference memory doesn’t change. That’s because it’s always at DDR3-1600 CAS 9, regardless of the data rate its on-paper competition is running. In this case, everything but the reference memory is operating at DDR3-2133, which should kick performance up a couple notches.

The slowest memory in Sandra actually leads our gaming performance charts, while DDR3-1600 falls noticeably behind only in WinRAR.