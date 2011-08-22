Micro-Stuttering And GPU Scaling In CrossFire And SLI

Tom's Hardware Performance Index
Interim Assessment
When we look back and let the performance benchmarks sink in, and then reevaluate the introduction and the issue of micro-stuttering, a large number of entries in the above charts become theoretical results. They don't offer practical value because those solid benchmark numbers are often saddled by the effects of micro-stuttering, which aren't detectable via average frame rates.
Three- and four-way CrossFire-based setups can rightfully claim their spots in these charts by offering sheer performance and minimal micro-stuttering artifacts. However, two-GPU configurations seem much more susceptible to annoying choppiness and, depending on the game you're playing, might only offer good benchmark results.
Obviously, they won't reach frame rates as high as those attained through AFR, but if the frame rate loss is small enough, those modes might still be justifiable if they eliminate micro-stuttering altogether.
I'd be curious if these alternate methods could justify the cost of an additional card through added performance without coming with the drawback of micro-stuttering.