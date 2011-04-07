AMD Radeon HD 6450 Review: Caicos Cometh

Benchmark Results: Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 is a more realistic target for the GPUs living on these cards.

At the highest settings, all of these cards can handle an average 30 FPS at 1680x1050, except for the Radeon HD 5450. The GeForce GT 220 and Radeon HD 6450 are almost perfectly tied, and the GeForce GT 430 maintains a comfortable lead.