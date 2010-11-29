Roundup: Four Radeon HD 6850 1 GB Cards Compared

MSI Overclocking Software

The current version of MSI Afterburner did not support voltage changes on this particular card as of this writing, though MSI has fixed this missing option in past cards through Afterburner updates. Other functions already work perfectly, including core clock, memory clock, fan speed, and advanced controls.

While manual changes stick between reboots, advanced fan maps require the software to be running. We believe MSI’s fan mapping is the best in the industry, and startup options allow it to launch automatically and be minimized to the task bar.

Monitoring, logging, and OSD options take up two more pages of the advanced menu.

MSI adds a screen capture function that automatically saves a game image.

Up to four overclocked configurations can be saved as profiles, with launch options that include game-based performance increases.