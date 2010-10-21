AMD Radeon HD 6870 And 6850: Is Barts A Step Forward?

CrossFire/SLI Benchmarks
We chose Aliens vs. Predator as a showcase for CrossFire and SLI performance because the average frame rates scaled closely to the aggregate average performance we saw in our CrossFire vs SLI scaling analysis article. The dual-card performance doesn't provide any surprises, although we do see the low minimum frame rates with CrossFire that we experienced in the scaling analysis article.
I am looking forward to the 6900 series and 22nm gpus later on for some real performance improvements.