AMD Radeon R9 270 Review: Replacing The Radeon HD 7800s

Results: BioShock Infinite

BioShock Infinite represents the newest iteration of Epic's Unreal engine. It is known to be less taxing of graphics hardware.

For the first time, we see AMD's Radeon R9 270 score a win against the older HD 7870. This appears to be a comparison where memory bandwidth is more important than shader performance.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 does exceptionally well in this game, beating out the Radeon R9 270X.

The engine appears well-optimized when it comes to frame time variance. There's not much to see (or worry about, which is nice).