AMD Radeon R9 270 Review: Replacing The Radeon HD 7800s

By

AMD packages up another sub-$200 graphics card, this time calling it the Radeon R9 270. We expected a Radeon HD 7850 replacement, but received something quite different. Is it a worthwhile step up, or just a familiar piece of hardware with a paint job?

Results: BioShock Infinite

BioShock Infinite represents the newest iteration of Epic's Unreal engine. It is known to be less taxing of graphics hardware.

For the first time, we see AMD's Radeon R9 270 score a win against the older HD 7870. This appears to be a comparison where memory bandwidth is more important than shader performance.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660 does exceptionally well in this game, beating out the Radeon R9 270X.

The engine appears well-optimized when it comes to frame time variance. There's not much to see (or worry about, which is nice).

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 16bit 13 November 2013 05:22
    Seems like a pretty solid card, but I would like to see benchmarks that include some of the higher end cards. Curious how big the gap between the 280x and the 270 is.
  • CaptainTom 13 November 2013 05:48
    I actually like this card... Make an overclocking review!
  • esrever 13 November 2013 06:16
    I feel like they don't need a 270x now since board partners could just have released OCed versions of this to fill the slot. Strange that they don't have a 7850 replacement.
  • m32 13 November 2013 06:33
    11925880 said:
    I actually like this card... Make an overclocking review!

    I doubt this card has too much headroom in that department. The 6-pin is a gift and a curse.
  • wdmfiber 13 November 2013 06:43
    The chart need a typo fixed. The 7870 is I incorrectly labeled as 40nm, but it's built on the 28nm fab process; just like everything else. .

    Frig... we've been stuck at 28nm for so long it's just "understood". You could get-away with leaving that whole column out.
  • Sakkura 13 November 2013 07:04
    Wonder if there'll be any versions with two 6-pin power connectors. They could be great value for overclocking.
  • bustapr 13 November 2013 11:22
    I wonder, how exactly does overclocking work with these cards? Wouldnt it just be varying its fan speeds whenever it hits a certain temperature and sends clockspeeds all over the place?
  • AMD Radeon 13 November 2013 12:16
    i am waiting for a price cut for R9 series

    the previous version, 7870 GHz edition and 7870 XT is now so cheap
  • tomfreak 13 November 2013 12:29
    I will not be surprise they gonna release a R9-260X (R9 version of 260X) that is a rebrand of 7850. A curacao chip with a broken CU has to go somewhere.....
  • witcherx 13 November 2013 12:54
    why not radeon 7850 2gb?
