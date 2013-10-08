AMD Radeon R9 280X, R9 270X, And R7 260X: Old GPUs, New Names

CAD: AutoCAD 2013 And Inventor 2013
AutoCAD 2013
2D Performance
The differences between cards are marginal. At this point, as long as you’re dealing with 2D output, the type of card you’re using doesn’t really matter. From workstation- to gaming-class hardware, all of these cards are sufficient.
3D Performance
There are clearer reasons to favor one board over another if you isolate 3D performance. Desktop-oriented cards do benefit from DirectX support. However, the new Radeon cards aren’t stunners by any stretch; they roughly achieve similar results as their genetic predecessors.
Autodesk Inventor 2013
Inventor also employs DirectX, which means that even gaming boards stand a chance. Interestingly, the Radeon cards fare better than they did in AutoCAD.
The MSI R9 280X Gaming at $299 appears to outperform the GTX 770 at 1600P and is within margin of error at 1080P according to Techpowerup. Not a bad value at $100 less and still overclocks well:
http://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/MSI/R9_280X_Gaming/26.html
Best to hold out till the reviews on the R9-290X I guess. But considering the specs I hope for at least 20% performance increases over a 7970.
Are the days of (nearly) annual simultaneous full line GPU launches from $100-500 with a dual GPU chip to follow at $750-1000 really over?
I wrote one of the least flattering GTX 780 stories out there. I only identified a couple of situations where a Titan made any sense at all. And although the 760 *did* change the balance at $250, that card still didn't get an award. I liked the 770 for the simple fact that it delivered better-than-680 performance for close to $100 less.
The rest of AMD's new line-up is a lot like what exists already. Again, the 7870 is a better value than 270X. So what are you getting worked up over? The fact that I'm pointing out these aren't new GPUs? They're not. ;)
That goes to you too Mr. NVIDIA