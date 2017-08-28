AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)

Radeon RX Vega 56 essentially ties GeForce GTX 1070 Founders Edition at 2560x1440 in Ashes. It delivers about 82% of Radeon RX Vega 64’s average frame rate in the process, yielding playable performance through the benchmark run.

Still, Vega 56 trails AMD’s previous-gen flagship, Radeon R9 Fury X, demonstrating what the loss of eight CUs and significant memory bandwidth does to Vega 10’s potential.

Vega 56 again ducks in under the R9 Fury X and GeForce GTX 1070 at 3840x2160, though all three cards fare quite similarly.

While variance doesn’t seem problematic for AMD, a number of frame time spikes during our 150-second recording cause Vega 56 to register the highest percentage of 16ms+ frames. It was quite a bit smoother at 2560x1440.



