Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Equipped with new id Tech 5 graphics engine, Rage is an ambitious game that tackles first-person and vehicle combat. We take a close look at performance with different graphics hardware and CPUs, so that you know exactly what you need for smooth play.

The Rage Benchmark Conundrum: Video Comparison

Whenever we benchmark hardware, we strive to isolate variables, using different components at the same in-game quality settings. This lets us generate the most meaningful results. But does it make sense to benchmark a game that adjusts quality to achieve 60 FPS, especially if it's dynamically changing settings in the process?

It can, we believe, if the approach is correct. First, we plan to benchmark the game with several different graphics cards to gauge just how much hardware muscle the Tech 5 engine needs in order to hit its 60 FPS target. We doubt it's able to yield the same frame rates driven by today’s entry-level discrete graphics hardware. So, at the very least, we can show you the minimum you need to get to hit 60 FPS.

Secondly, while we don’t have control over what the Tech 5 engine does to dynamically alter the graphics load, we can present the results in video form and let you judge for yourself whether they're comparable. We do this by recording in-game footage from four different graphics cards, all of which sustain an average 60 FPS, but drop to different minimum frame rates. The delta between the minimums suggests that the slower cards struggle compared to the higher-end cards. So, we'd expect the game engine to drop its load in order to achieve similar average performance.

The problem with this approach follows the Heisenberg uncertainty principle. The act of observing causes a change in the conditions of the experiment, and in this case recording video impacts the CPU load during game play. Subject to variance or not, this experiment is worth running because it could demonstrate significant differences between rendering output on various graphics cards.

The results reveal few visual distinctions between the components on our test bench. The engine's load balancing is largely undetectable, meaning you can expect a very similar in-game experience regardless of the graphics card you choose, so long as your PC is fast enough to sustain smooth frame rates. This mirrors my testing experience, as I wasn't able to notice the difference between various configurations.

Additionally, the output from GeForce and Radeon cards looks very similar, so it’s nice to know that you’ll see a consistent result, regardless of graphics hardware.

82 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MasterMace 21 October 2011 12:07
    This is an instance of a company making a game for consoles and expecting it to work in PCs. This company will be abandoned by PC gamers, and it will settle in on the consoles. Eventually, they'll die off or change, just like the Red Faction series. This applies for the graphics and the quality of the game.
  • crisan_tiberiu 21 October 2011 12:14
    Piracy doesn't make the PC world very atractive. Thats the only reason why game developers turn away from the PC, they dont make money.
  • amirp 21 October 2011 12:18
    I believe there may be a typo, 6570 should be 6670 in the charts? I'm not sure though.
  • dragonsqrrl 21 October 2011 12:28
    mmmm... poorly optimized console ports... does a body good.
  • dbonetrain 21 October 2011 12:29
    9521547 said:
    Piracy doesn't make the PC world very atractive. Thats the only reason why game developers turn away from the PC, they dont make money.

    Carmack said they make for the consoles is for money. You are mistaken if you think piracy is what drives developers away from the PC.
  • cbeermann 21 October 2011 12:33
    Any1 know why its running so bad on my PC. I have a Phenom X2 550 3.1 Ghz, and a HD 6950.According to this review, it should be able to run it fine but whenever im playing my CPU is at 100% and it runs choppy as hell. I've installed the new RAGE performance driver, as well as that 11.10 thing, neither helped. I added the cache folder for textures, still choppy. I am curious however, that since I have my Steam on my K drive and not on my C if that could be screwing with the cache, anyone know?
  • dlsmoker 21 October 2011 12:43
    You missing that console games too are downloaded "illegal", don't think that only pc games are.
  • Darkerson 21 October 2011 13:03
    This game was a big "meh" for me. Hopefully they do a better job on the next game they make.
  • rottingsheep 21 October 2011 13:24
    amazing!

    a phenom dual core is enough.
  • killerclick 21 October 2011 13:25
    MasterMaceThis company will be abandoned by PC gamers
    You mean Bethesda? I've already broken up with my girlfriend so I don't have to make up illnesses when Skyrim comes out on 11.11.11

    Or did you mean id Software? In which case you're right, they can go to hell.
