Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Test System And Benchmarks

In our experience, the highest frame rates in Rage are encountered inside of towns and structures. Even low-end graphics hardware can manage 60 FPS at 1080p in these areas. So, we went outside to the wilderness in order to generate our worst-case numbers.

With a 60 FPS cap, it's more important to spend time playing with low-end hardware, which is able to tell us how much graphics processing muscle is needed before hitting that magic number. Of course, we’ll increase texture, anisotropic, and anti-aliasing detail to see what happens when we make things more difficult for the GPU.