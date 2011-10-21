Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Test System And Benchmarks
In our experience, the highest frame rates in Rage are encountered inside of towns and structures. Even low-end graphics hardware can manage 60 FPS at 1080p in these areas. So, we went outside to the wilderness in order to generate our worst-case numbers.
With a 60 FPS cap, it's more important to spend time playing with low-end hardware, which is able to tell us how much graphics processing muscle is needed before hitting that magic number. Of course, we’ll increase texture, anisotropic, and anti-aliasing detail to see what happens when we make things more difficult for the GPU.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|GeForce GT 430 DDR3GeForce GT 240 GDDR5GeForce GTX 550 Ti GDDR5GeForce GTX 460 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 560 Ti GDDR5GeForce GTX 570 GDDR5Radeon HD 6450 DDR3Radeon HD 5570 DDR3Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5Radeon HD 5770 GDDR5Radeon HD 6970 GDDR5
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Renderer
|OpenGL
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 285.38 Beta
|AMD Catalyst Rage Performance Driver
|Games
|Rage
|id Tech 5 engine Engine, wilderness, Fraps runs
