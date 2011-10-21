Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Benchmark Results: Max Detail, 4x AA

Next, we add 4x anti-aliasing to the mix. And, with this more demanding graphics load, we include higher-performance graphics hardware, too. On top of that, we also increase anisotropic filtering and texture resolution to their maximum settings:

Even with the details set to their maximum levels (and 4x AA applied), the Radeon HD 6570 and GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 manage an average fame rate of about 40 FPS and a minimum above 25 FPS at 1080p.

All of the more expensive options (starting with the Radeon HD 5770 and GeForce GTX 550 Ti) achieve 60 FPS across the board, with minimum frame rates above 55.