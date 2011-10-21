Trending

Rage: Performance Analysis On The PC

Equipped with new id Tech 5 graphics engine, Rage is an ambitious game that tackles first-person and vehicle combat. We take a close look at performance with different graphics hardware and CPUs, so that you know exactly what you need for smooth play.

After Drivers And Patches, Rage Cleans Up Nicely

If you’re a gamer, there's a good chance that you’ve heard of Fallout 3. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this brilliantly-executed title set a very high bar for detailed open-world RPGs. On the other hand, far fewer of you likely remember Interstate ’76, released back in 1997. That landmark game combined vehicle combat, upgrade resource management, and a great story-driven narrative years ahead of the curve. Why am I talking about two older games in our exploration of Rage's performance? Because, if you take Fallout 3, twist it into a shooter instead of an RPG, and add Interstate ’76 auto combat to the mix, you end up with something like Rage. And that, my friends, is a good thing.

War Changes, so Get Outta The Car

No, I didn't forget Borderlands. That's another good game in its own right, which appears to follow the same formula. But Borderlands has a very different feel than Fallout 3, and vehicles play a much more limited role. On the other hand, Rage invests heavily in both first-person shooter and vehicle racing/combat play styles. Despite the split focus, it strikes an excellent balance. It may be a shooter at its core, but outfitting and upgrading your ride is vital.

The premise? Swap Fallout’s nuclear war for a meteor, and Vaults for Arks. You play a volunteer preserved via cryo-sleep for just over a century, awakened to find yourself the lone survivor in your Ark. You emerge into a painted desert of mutants, bandits, and crumbling structures. The game hands you a friend, and from then on you fight to make your way in what’s left of civilization.

Rage does a fantastic job of mixing it up and keeping things fresh. Sometimes you need guns to survive; other times you need to win races. Towns are full of folks with spoken dialogue and colorful personalities, many of whom have missions or mini-games for you to spend time completing. This is a really well-crafted game, and, to be honest, it’s not what I expected from the development team at id. The Doom and Quake franchises are irrefutably successful, but ultimately one-dimensional. Rage is cut from a completely different mold.

It's not all good, though. The enemy AI algorithms do nothing to further the genre, though they do make a valiant attempt at dodging attacks. Once in a while, you come up against a foe who’d rather flee than die like his compatriots, which is nice to see. Vehicle combat is very simple, and the focus is on choosing upgrades and equipment more than your ability to actually maneuver. For those of you who enjoy an open world to explore, Rage’s outdoor environments are somewhat restrictive compared to the Fallout series. I’ve hit a ton of invisible walls. The game shows them to you on its mini-map, but it’s still irritating to get yanked out of immersion when you run into one.

Despite the game’s beautiful environments, Rage quickly earned itself a bad reputation on the PC for glitches and problems on many machines. To be honest, I didn’t run into any serious issues on my Intel or AMD test boxes, regardless of graphics card (Ed: I did; it was bad enough for me to stop playing, in fact). Admittedly, that's after installing hotfix drivers from both AMD and Nvidia, though.

In any case, I remain adamant that Rage is worth playing. If the genre appeals to you, give it a shot. If you didn't like Fallout 3, don't bother. Now, let's get down to why we're here: performance.

82 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MasterMace 21 October 2011 12:07
    This is an instance of a company making a game for consoles and expecting it to work in PCs. This company will be abandoned by PC gamers, and it will settle in on the consoles. Eventually, they'll die off or change, just like the Red Faction series. This applies for the graphics and the quality of the game.
  • crisan_tiberiu 21 October 2011 12:14
    Piracy doesn't make the PC world very atractive. Thats the only reason why game developers turn away from the PC, they dont make money.
  • amirp 21 October 2011 12:18
    I believe there may be a typo, 6570 should be 6670 in the charts? I'm not sure though.
  • dragonsqrrl 21 October 2011 12:28
    mmmm... poorly optimized console ports... does a body good.
  • dbonetrain 21 October 2011 12:29
    9521547 said:
    Piracy doesn't make the PC world very atractive. Thats the only reason why game developers turn away from the PC, they dont make money.

    Carmack said they make for the consoles is for money. You are mistaken if you think piracy is what drives developers away from the PC.
  • cbeermann 21 October 2011 12:33
    Any1 know why its running so bad on my PC. I have a Phenom X2 550 3.1 Ghz, and a HD 6950.According to this review, it should be able to run it fine but whenever im playing my CPU is at 100% and it runs choppy as hell. I've installed the new RAGE performance driver, as well as that 11.10 thing, neither helped. I added the cache folder for textures, still choppy. I am curious however, that since I have my Steam on my K drive and not on my C if that could be screwing with the cache, anyone know?
  • dlsmoker 21 October 2011 12:43
    You missing that console games too are downloaded "illegal", don't think that only pc games are.
  • Darkerson 21 October 2011 13:03
    This game was a big "meh" for me. Hopefully they do a better job on the next game they make.
  • rottingsheep 21 October 2011 13:24
    amazing!

    a phenom dual core is enough.
  • killerclick 21 October 2011 13:25
    MasterMaceThis company will be abandoned by PC gamers
    You mean Bethesda? I've already broken up with my girlfriend so I don't have to make up illnesses when Skyrim comes out on 11.11.11

    Or did you mean id Software? In which case you're right, they can go to hell.
