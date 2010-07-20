X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Adobe Photoshop and Autodesk 3ds Max reveal nothing more than a one-second difference in completion times.
AVG isn’t as clock-speed dependant, and thus shows no difference in scan times between various motherboards.
A second here and a second there puts MSI in the lead during our file compression tests.
Ok, Hold on. Three Flagship LGA 1366 Boards and no overclocked power consumption results? These boards are obviously made for overclocking and those results would be very interesting to see.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify. ;)
If I could spend that much on a motherboard I'd have chosen the Rampage III Extreme, not only does it have good features it also has the best colour scheme. ^^
dragonfang18Whats the point when Intel will come out with new processors with different sockets next year?That's what people like you were saying months before LGA 1156 was released. We see which direction that went.
Yeah... they are changing 1366 to some socket R... Well... At least I can look forward to these motherboards going down in price by next year when they go to Socket R's for performance than 1366's. I guess ill be happy with 1366's. Hopefully they go down by at least $100.