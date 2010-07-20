X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Features Comparison
|X58 Motherboard Features
|Asus Rampage III Extreme
|Gigabyte X58A-UD9
|MSI Big Bang XPower
|PCB Revision
|1.00GT
|1.0
|1.0
|Chipset
|Intel X58 Express
|Intel X58 Express
|Intel X58 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|8 Phases
|24 Phases
|16 Phases
|BIOS
|0602 (05/18/2010)
|F3 (05/28/2010)
|V1.2 (06/09/2010)
|133.3 MHz BCLK
|133.4 MHz (+0.05%)
|132.9 MHz (-0.32%)
|133.2 MHz (-0.1%)
|Clock Generator
|ICS 9LPRS918JKLF
|ICS 9LPRS914EKLF
|ICS 9LPRS134BKLF
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe x16
|32 lanes to 4 slots (x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8)
|64 lanes to 7 slots (x16/x0/x16/x0/x16/x0/x16, x8/x8/x8/x8/x8/x8/x16)
|32 lanes to 6 slots (x16/x0/x0/x16/x0/x0, x8/x0/x8/x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4/x8/x4/x4)
|PCIe x1/x4
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|Legacy PCI
|1
|None
|None
|USB 2.0
|1 (2 ports)
|3 (6 ports)
|2 (4 ports)
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|1
|Serial Port
|None
|None
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|None
|Floppy
|None
|Yes
|None
|Ultra-ATA 133
|None
|Yes
|None
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|7
|8
|6
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|2
|2
|2
|4-Pin Fan
|8
|2
|1
|3-Pin Fan
|0
|4
|3
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|On Riser Card
|CD-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|On Riser Card
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Both
|Output Only
|Power Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Touch Sensor
|Reset Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Touch Sensor
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Yes
|No
|Jumper Only
|Diagnostics Panel
|Pass/Fail LEDs
|Numeric
|Pass/Fail LEDs
|I/O Panel Connectors
|P/S 2
|1
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|6
|6 (2 shared w/eSATA)
|6 (1 shared w/eSATA)
|USB 3.0
|2
|2
|2
|IEEE-1394
|1
|2
|1
|Network
|Single
|Dual
|Dual
|eSATA
|1
|2 (Shared with USB)
|2 (1 Shared w/USB)
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical + Coaxial
|Optical + Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|6
|6
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|6 x SATA 3Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6 Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 1 x SATA 3 Gb/s 1 x eSATA 3 Gb/s
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6 Gb/sJMB363 PCIe 2 x SATA 3 Gb/sJMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3 Gb/s
|Marvell 9128 PCIe 2 x SATA 6 Gb/sJMB362 PCIe 2 x eSATA 3 Gb/s
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|JMB363 PCIe
|JMB363 PCIe
|None
|USB 3.0
|NEC D720200F1
|NEC D720200F1
|NEC D720200F1
|IEEE-1394
|VT6308P PCI 2 x 400 Mb/s
|TSB43AB23 PCI 3 x 400 Mb/s
|VT6315N PCIe 2 x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet
|Primary LAN
|Intel WG82567V PHY
|RTL8111E PCIe
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|None
|RTL8111E PCIe
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|Audio
|HD Audio Codec
|ALC889
|ALC889
|ALC889
|DDL/DTS Connect
|Unspecified
|Dolby Digital Live
|Unspecified
Ok, Hold on. Three Flagship LGA 1366 Boards and no overclocked power consumption results? These boards are obviously made for overclocking and those results would be very interesting to see.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify. ;)
If I could spend that much on a motherboard I'd have chosen the Rampage III Extreme, not only does it have good features it also has the best colour scheme. ^^
Does anyone know why I try to submit a comment it doesn't show up, and I have to use the forums instead to post a comment instead?
http://www.guru3d.com/news/quad-sli-on-asus-rampage-iii-extreme-is-not-possible/
dragonfang18Whats the point when Intel will come out with new processors with different sockets next year?That's what people like you were saying months before LGA 1156 was released. We see which direction that went.
Yeah... they are changing 1366 to some socket R... Well... At least I can look forward to these motherboards going down in price by next year when they go to Socket R's for performance than 1366's. I guess ill be happy with 1366's. Hopefully they go down by at least $100.