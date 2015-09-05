Rate Your Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Trending

Whether your ISP is a match made in heaven or a vicious ball-and-chain you can't seem to get away from, Tom's Hardware wants to know what you think.

Introduction

It's hard to imagine a world without the internet. Everyday tasks and interactions from reading the latest news, working, communicating, to watching movies and TV shows, streaming music and using social media -- it all exists because of the internet. You name it and it can be found or done on the internet, and our dependency upon it grows stronger with every new technology and convenience it creates for us.

For as long as the internet has existed, there has been someone bringing you the internet service; an unsung hero of sorts, with a relationship that can often feel similar to a long-term boyfriend or girlfriend. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has been around since the beginning, and although the prices, technologies, availability and performance have all changed dramatically over the years, the ISP has always been there in one form or another.

Comment from the forums
  • Kewlx25 05 September 2015 19:38
    I hope my ISP upgrades speeds again soon. I keep hearing about all of these 1Gb and 10Gb networks around the USA. 100Mb is getting old.
  • freeskier93 05 September 2015 20:07
    NextLight/City of Longmont gigabit fiber here, $50 a month for charter members, what isn't there to like?
  • Gam3r01 05 September 2015 20:09
    500KBps here from Ponderosa, whats to like?
    XD
  • Doug_1 05 September 2015 20:12
    I just want Google Fiber. Everything else can bite it at this point.
  • hatib 05 September 2015 20:19
    we paying 2200 Pakistani Rupees including tax and other things which is $22 in usd for 4 megabit per second and up speed 2 megabit per second a month and now in pakistani ptcl have started 100 megabit per secoend which is for 28000 pkr without taxs which is $280
  • whiteruski 05 September 2015 20:39
    I like how Pakistan has better ISPs that the USA... :)
  • GoZFast 05 September 2015 20:55
    If you want cheap 1-10Gbps internet...go to Japan lol They had 1Gbps for ~20$US years ago, way before we even hear about it here.
  • GoZFast 05 September 2015 20:57
    That's 1Gbps both ways, up and down. In Canada, we can't have over 30Mbps upload without business optic fiber priced unreasonably.
  • hatib 05 September 2015 22:25
    Do you think Pakistan has better isp because you can get google fibre for $60 and there is only one isp in whole pakistan yeah there are isps available but there are very limited like 1mbps down speed and they only cover like about max 20 streets
  • beetlejuicegr 05 September 2015 23:13
    yeah here in Greece due to the economic crisis we are really slow on the vdsl front, struggling here with 7mbps synced out of a 24mbps payed ...
