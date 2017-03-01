Riotoro Enigma 850W PSU Review

Performance, Performance Per Dollar, Noise, And Efficiency Ratings

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the Enigma 850's total performance, comparing it to other PSUs we have tested. To be more specific, Riotoro's unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other model is shown relative to it.

As expected, the Enigma 850W performs a lot like Corsair's CS850M.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts performance per dollar. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Riotoro's flagship achieves a high performance per dollar score, passing Corsair's offering.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The Enigma 850 isn't the quietest 850W PSU, but it still fares well in this metric.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows average efficiency throughout the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Corsair's CS850M and Riotor's Enigma 850W tie. This is something we don't see often, even from PSUs based on the same platform and made by the same production line.