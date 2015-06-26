Rosewill Quark 1000 Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling
Packaging
On the face of the box we find a nice depiction of the quark, an elementary particle and a fundamental constituent of matter, according to Wikipedia. On the front right-bottom corner, we find two badges depicting 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency and the Quark 1000's five-year warranty. On the back of the box, Rosewill provides a brief features list, along with the power specifications table and a graphical list describing the available connectors.
Contents
Packing foam protects the PSU inside the box, ensuring that it will reach customers in pristine condition. The bundle includes a pouch for storing the unused modular cables, the user's manual, some zip ties, an AC power cord and the necessary modular cables.
Exterior
The PSU has a high-quality matte finish. Instead of the classic honeycomb exhaust on the front, the punched fan grill offers a unique look. The large on/off switch is installed below the AC receptacle (with the fan facing upward), while the power specifications label is on the bottom of the PSU.
Around back, we find a fully modular panel and a series of LED indicators, which depict the proper (and improper) operation of all rails. Normally these should be all green; if they're not, something is wrong. The only thing users should keep in mind is that in order to see the LED indicators, a windowed case is required. And even with a windowed case, if the PSU is installed at the bottom with its fan facing down, the LEDs will not be easy to see. Indicators are mostly useful when you use a PSU outside of its case or on a bench table. We're willing to bet that won't be how most folks use this unit, since usually more powerful PSUs are typically found on bench tables.
Cabling
Rosewill was rather conservative in its choice of cables, since they're neither flat nor stealth. Since this unit is competing in the high-end 1kW PSU category, the company should have offered better cables. Overall, cable sleeving is decent; however, the main ATX cable is rather short, leaving a significant part of the wiring exposed.
