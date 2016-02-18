Samsung 750 EVO SSD Review

Real-World Software Performance

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

Our real-world software tests don't differentiate high-end SSDs much. But there's a lot more variation between value-oriented drives in these benchmarks, proving that not all SSDs deliver the same user experience, even in the apps we use on a daily basis.

The products clump together in performance tiers. And it doesn't come as a surprise to see Samsung products at the top of our combined results chart. Its quad-plane flash and TurboWrite emulated SLC algorithm are just as effective in real-world use as they are in more synthetic measurements.

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

The SSD 750 EVO's planar flash does not recover as well from heavy writes as Samsung's 3D NAND. This leads to low performance under heavy use, which carries over to low performance when the drive is almost full of data.

Total Access Time

Low throughput under heavy loads and when the drive is full manifest as increased latency. Response time goes way up compared to other products in our charts, even when we give the 750 EVO plenty of time to recover.

Notebook Battery Life

Both 750 EVO drives perform amazingly well in our notebook battery life test. 3D V-NAND uses less power than planar flash, so the 750 EVO's performance must be at least partially attributable to Samsung's integrated DRAM buffer making up the difference.