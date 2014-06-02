Trending

Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

With the introduction of its 845DC EVO, Samsung continues down the path of taking well-received enthusiast-oriented SSDs and customizing them for the enterprise. We run the new drive through a battery of tests in order to determine its strengths.

Results: 4 KB Random Performance And Latency

Samsung's 845DC EVO is an absolute monster when it comes to random, small block reads. We easily hit the 87,000 IOPS that the drive is specified for. Only SanDisk's SAS-based Optimus Eco is able to top the 845DC EVO in this test.

Results are much more muted in our random write testing. Though they're still above Intel's SSD DC S3500, the 845DC EVO has a harder time keeping up with more expensive drives.

The outlier is Micron's M500DC, which achieves nearly twice as much performance and is in a similar price range.

The average response time lines up with the random write performance, observed above. That's to say Samsung's 845DC EVO lands near the bottom of the pack.

This chart is much more interesting. The 845DC EVO reports back a great maximum response time result, which is less than half of its nearest competitor.

New from Samsung is a stated Quality of Service (QoS) specification, closely matching what Intel publishes. This figure stipulates that 99.9% of write operations should be under 7 ms. We observed that 100% of all operations completed in under 7.31 ms, coming exceedingly close.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2014 13:28
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 02 June 2014 13:48
    like we know now after the ssd endurance test samsung is the worst enterprise candidate.
    Reply
  • drewriley 02 June 2014 14:43
    13419610 said:
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.

    Yes, that's a fair analogy. Just like the Xeon E3-1275v3 is an i7-4770K, but with ECC support.

    Reply
  • damric 02 June 2014 19:45
    I've yet to see an SSD fail due to read/write endurance. I only see them fail when the controller gets bugged, which seems to happen all the time, especially on loss of power.



    Reply
  • soundping 02 June 2014 20:13
    I'm guessing this SSD doesn't have to new firmware code that extends life and speed.
    Reply
  • jase240 02 June 2014 22:02
    Another win for the EVO. This SSD modified for enterprise workloads makes it a good buy for webservers.

    Hopefully the price will go down after launch, and then I see this being the best choice of webhosts.

    Cheaper and adequate for that workload.
    Reply
  • Nightmare Twily 03 June 2014 00:18
    Eh I'll keep my 840 EVO 250GB
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 03 June 2014 11:12
    "Even still, I wand to commend Samsung's execution." (last page 1st paragraph) I guess that is supposed to be want, unless Drew Riley has become a wizard now :D
    Reply
  • Menigmand 03 June 2014 14:07
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?
    Reply
  • drewriley 03 June 2014 15:31
    13426610 said:
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?

    I'm sure worse things were said about Samsung at WWDC '14 yesterday ;)
    Reply