Trending

Sapphire's ITX Compact R9 285: Good Things In Small Packages

By

Sapphire provides a compact ITX graphics card for gamers who value small and portable gaming rigs. We put this little graphics card to the test and see if it can stand toe-to-toe with its full-sized contemporaries.

Temperature, Noise And Power Benchmarks

Load Temperature

We begin with a look at the ITX Compact's cooling performance. Does it suffer a penalty at the hand of less cooling fin surface area?

Apparently not. Even under a Battlefield 4 torture test for 10 minutes at the Ultra preset, AMD's GPU doesn't reach 70 degrees. Asus' full-sized Strix R9 285 actually got warmer, although XFX's R9 285 Black Edition card is the coolest of the bunch, topping out at around 60 degrees.

Regardless, Sapphire's cooler is up to the task of keeping the ITX Compact's GPU running stably at an acceptable temperature. But what about the noise generated in the process?

Acoustics

In order to focus on the graphics card's acoustic output, we stop all of the system's fans during our measurement. We also sample the noise two inches from the card's output bezel.  

The chart about starts at 30 dB, which is the practical floor for what a human might consider silence. Sapphire's ITX Compact card technically registers the worst result, though at mere 2" from the card, you're looking at a conservative reading. It's almost completely silent at a normal distance from the system. Asus' Strix takes a win, though by a very small margin.

Power

Finally, let's see if the Sapphire card's single 8-pin power input is disadvantaged in any way compared to the competition with two 6-pin inputs:

We begin this chart at 80W, which is the approximate power draw of the system at idle minus the graphics card. Interestingly, Sapphire's ITX Compact draws the most power in this test under load by a 10W margin, yet it has the lowest idle power draw. Clearly, this product doesn't suffer a penalty thanks to its unique power input. It is odd to see it pull more than the other samples, though, especially considering that it offers the lowest factory overclock.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 31 October 2014 23:13
    Very nice card and for such a small size; a very impressive cooler
    Reply
  • StarBound 31 October 2014 23:17
    Now I would love to see Gigabytes gtx 970 itx to compare it to.
    Reply
  • jjb8675309 31 October 2014 23:23
    Some real game benchmarks would have been nice.
    Reply
  • SirTrollsALot 31 October 2014 23:36
    Thats great! Can you do ITX power supply review next please!
    Reply
  • CaptainTom 01 November 2014 00:40
    Personally I wish all graphics cards had the same connection options as this one (2xDP, HDMI, DVI). It is perfect and allows any type of connection combination you could want. Plus, the use of mini display port allows room for a bigger output of air = better cooling.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 01 November 2014 01:55
    looks nice and shine this graphic. Bring Now The 290x Itx... I want hell on earth.
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 01 November 2014 02:19
    @above
    Considering the power draw of R9 290x, it will unfortunately be hell in your ITX rig rather than on earth lol.
    Reply
  • Musaab 01 November 2014 12:04
    Toooooooooooooo late I will go with GTX 970 and I am sure we will see shot GTX970 and even 980 sooner
    Reply
  • bloc97 01 November 2014 13:17
    r3 3xx cards will again, be cheaper, and more performant than its nvidia counterpart.
    Reply
  • huilun02 01 November 2014 13:47
    I hope they also make a mini 290X, so that together with the mini GTX 970 we can hammer down an extra nail in the coffin for the cancerous consoles.

    I know the 290X may require a power plant to run and ignite the atmosphere, but can't a man dream?
    Reply