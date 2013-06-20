LSI SAS 9300-8e & HGST Ultrastar SSD800MM: 12 Gb/s SAS, Tested

HGST Ultrastar SSD800MM Specifications

HGST's Ultrastar SSD800MM is an enterprise customer's dream SSD. It combines other-worldly performance with almost every business-oriented feature you could want. This dual-port-capable 12 Gb/s SAS drive is built to satisfy speed and reliability requirements. We have plenty of time to talk about its performance on the benchmark pages, so we'll start by digging into its reliability.

The SSD800MM offers T10 end-to-end data protection and power loss protection. It sports a 2,000,000-hour MTBF and 1E-17 bit error rate, with enhanced error detection and correction.

Ultra-high performance environments with tier-0 storage are this drive's primary target. And, unfortunately, as with many just-announced enterprise-class SSDs, pricing information isn't available yet. Ask your favorite distributor if you want to know more, though. Right now, we're guessing that the SSD800MM falls in the "if you have to ask..." price range.

The SSD800MM ships in three capacities: 200, 400, and 800 GB. The sample we received hosts 400 GB in a 15 mm Z-height. This is the same size as many 2.5" SAS-based disk drives, but quite a bit larger than most other SSDs.

HGST Ultrastar SSD800MM User Capacity (GB) 200 400 800 Interface 2.5" 12 Gb/s SAS Sequential Read (MB/s) 1150 Sequential Write (MB/s) 700 4 KB Random Read (IOPS) 145,000 4 KB Random Write (IOPS) 70,000 Power Consumption (Active) 9 W (11 W) Power Consumption (Idle) 2.1 W Write Endurance (TBW) 3,700 7,300 14,600

Compared to any 6 Gb/s-capable SSD we've reviewed, the SSD800MM's read performance is particularly incredible-looking. Specified for 145,000 random 4 KB read IOPS and up to 1150 MB/s, those numbers are only matched or beaten by PCI Express-based add-in cards. Sequential write speed isn't quite as impressive, but we're certainly not going to scoff at 700 MB/s, either.

We're still talking about MLC NAND, so endurance isn't much changed from SSDs we've looked at before. Only the 800 GB model's rating is given officially, and at more than 14,000 terabytes written, we at least know we're dealing with enterprise-grade flash. At 10 complete writes across the drive per day for five years, the warranty also lines up with other products in this category.

Interestingly, HGST offers a high-power mode that improves performance. We only wish that there was a turbo button on the drive to engage it; as-is, we weren't able to test that mode. Like Intel's SSD DC S3500/S3700, the SSD800MM is able to operate on both the +5 and +12 V power rails.