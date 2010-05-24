Momentus XT Review: Seagate's Marriage Of The HDD And Flash Memory

Test Setup And Throughput Diagram
|Low Level Benchmarks Test System
|Hardware
|Details
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 8MB Shared L3 Cache)
|Motherboard (Socket 1366)
|Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0; Chipset: Intel X58 + ICH10R; BIOS: 1.0B
|RAM
|3 x 1GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
|HDD
|Seagate NL35, 400GB ST3400832NS; 7,200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8MB Cache
|Power Supply
|OCZ EliteXstream 800W; OCZ800EXS-EU
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|h2benchw 3.12PCMark Vantage 1.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2006.07.27Fileserver-BenchmarkWebserver-BenchmarkDatabase-BenchmarkWorkstation-BenchmarkStreaming ReadsStreaming Writes
|System Software and Drivers
|Driver
|Details
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Ultimate SP1
|Intel Chipset Drivers
|Chipset Installation Utility 9.1.0.1007
|AMD Graphics
|Radeon 8.12
|Intel Matrix Storage
|8.7.0.1007
|Notebook Benchmarks Test Platform
|Notebook
|Dell Latitude D630Mobile Intel GM965 Express Chipset
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Duo T9500 (45 nm; 2600 MHz, 6MB L2 Cache)
|RAM
|Corsair ValueRAM 2 x 2,048 MB DDR2-667 SDRAM 5-5-5-15
|HDD I
|Seagate Momentus 7200.4 7,200 RPM, 500GB, 16MB Cache
|HDD II
|Seagate Momentus XT 7,200 RPM, 500GB, 16MB Cache
|DVD-ROM
|8x DVD+/-RW
|Wireless
|Intel 4965 WLAN (802.11a/g/n) mini Card
|Screen
|14.1 inch WideScreen WXGA+ LCD (1400x900)
|Graphics Card
|Intel Integrated Graphics Media Accelerator X3100
|Sound Card
|Integrated
|Power Supply
|9-Cell/85WHr Primary Battery
|System Software and Drivers
|OS
|Windows 7; Updated on March 20 2010
|Benchmarks and Settings
|MobileMark 2007
|Version 1.06Productivity
Throughput Diagram
The throughput diagram is impressive for a 2.5” drive, but not revolutionary. Performance basically evolves.