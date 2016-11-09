Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-850TD's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 7.4mV 5.5mV 7.3mV 2.6mV Pass 20% Load 9.6mV 5.5mV 7.5mV 3.7mV Pass 30% Load 11.5mV 6.3mV 7.8mV 3.6mV Pass 40% Load 8.9mV 6.8mV 8.3mV 4.6mV Pass 50% Load 8.8mV 6.2mV 9.6mV 5.0mV Pass 60% Load 9.8mV 6.3mV 10.0mV 5.2mV Pass 70% Load 10.9mV 6.5mV 10.8mV 5.8mV Pass 80% Load 11.1mV 6.6mV 11.2mV 6.3mV Pass 90% Load 12.6mV 7.4mV 12.6mV 6.7mV Pass 100% Load 13.4mV 7.5mV 13.1mV 7.6mV Pass 110% Load 13.8mV 8.3mV 14.5mV 8.5mV Pass Cross-Load 1 8.3mV 6.6mV 8.3mV 3.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 13.4mV 6.5mV 12.1mV 6.6mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The SSR-850TD's ripple suppression is absolutely fantastic, and it's accomplished without the use of extra filtering caps on the modular cables. Seasonic shows its dominance here, since even the ripple-proof Leadex-based PSUs employ additional filtering caps on their modular cables to achieve similar performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2