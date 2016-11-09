Seasonic Prime 850 W Titanium PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SSR-850TD's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|7.4mV
|5.5mV
|7.3mV
|2.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|9.6mV
|5.5mV
|7.5mV
|3.7mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|11.5mV
|6.3mV
|7.8mV
|3.6mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.9mV
|6.8mV
|8.3mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|8.8mV
|6.2mV
|9.6mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|9.8mV
|6.3mV
|10.0mV
|5.2mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|10.9mV
|6.5mV
|10.8mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|11.1mV
|6.6mV
|11.2mV
|6.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|12.6mV
|7.4mV
|12.6mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|13.4mV
|7.5mV
|13.1mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|13.8mV
|8.3mV
|14.5mV
|8.5mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|8.3mV
|6.6mV
|8.3mV
|3.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|13.4mV
|6.5mV
|12.1mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
The SSR-850TD's ripple suppression is absolutely fantastic, and it's accomplished without the use of extra filtering caps on the modular cables. Seasonic shows its dominance here, since even the ripple-proof Leadex-based PSUs employ additional filtering caps on their modular cables to achieve similar performance.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements.
We should have 90% efficiency at 50w load with PSU's in that wattage range.
Just because you do not need one , does not mean others don't.
I run multiple graphics cards for Folding@Home.The more you can run on each CPU the better. People who run Dual 1080s or dual 39x cards need them to push their 4K monitors.
So there is a need for them.