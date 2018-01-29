Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current
Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation
Hold-Up Time
The hold-up time we measure lasts more than 31ms. And the power-good signal is pretty long as well. Plus, it's accurate.
Inrush Current
The registered inrush current with 115V is very low, while it's normal with 230V (given this PSU's high-capacity bulk caps).
Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements
The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-1000PD Ultra's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.
We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.
|Test #
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|DC/AC (Watts)
|Efficiency
|Fan Speed
|PSU Noise
|Temps (In/Out)
|PF/AC Volts
|1
|6.380A
|1.984A
|1.974A
|0.997A
|99.798
|90.184%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|44.09°C
|0.977
|12.263V
|5.028V
|3.341V
|5.005V
|110.661
|38.19°C
|115.07V
|2
|13.767A
|2.978A
|2.961A
|1.199A
|199.691
|92.534%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|44.94°C
|0.985
|12.264V
|5.026V
|3.340V
|5.000V
|215.804
|38.82°C
|115.05V
|3
|21.509A
|3.486A
|3.471A
|1.401A
|299.905
|93.037%
|0 RPM
|<6.0 dB(A)
|45.47°C
|0.986
|12.265V
|5.024V
|3.338V
|4.994V
|322.351
|39.19°C
|115.05V
|4
|29.237A
|3.983A
|3.953A
|1.601A
|399.749
|92.918%
|605 RPM
|22.2 dB(A)
|39.49°C
|0.991
|12.264V
|5.022V
|3.338V
|4.989V
|430.215
|48.96°C
|115.05V
|5
|36.631A
|4.978A
|4.945A
|1.805A
|499.684
|92.545%
|605 RPM
|22.2 dB(A)
|40.08°C
|0.994
|12.263V
|5.020V
|3.335V
|4.984V
|539.935
|50.75°C
|115.05V
|6
|44.018A
|5.976A
|5.934A
|2.006A
|599.608
|91.985%
|660 RPM
|23.8 dB(A)
|40.83°C
|0.995
|12.264V
|5.019V
|3.335V
|4.979V
|651.856
|51.71°C
|115.06V
|7
|51.409A
|6.980A
|6.928A
|2.211A
|699.596
|91.272%
|1108 RPM
|34.0 dB(A)
|41.42°C
|0.996
|12.264V
|5.017V
|3.334V
|4.975V
|766.498
|52.57°C
|115.07V
|8
|58.804A
|7.972A
|7.921A
|2.412A
|799.473
|90.389%
|1727 RPM
|44.6 dB(A)
|42.32°C
|0.997
|12.263V
|5.015V
|3.332V
|4.970V
|884.481
|53.72°C
|115.07V
|9
|66.609A
|8.475A
|8.431A
|2.414A
|899.484
|89.466%
|2132 RPM
|51.7 dB(A)
|43.34°C
|0.997
|12.264V
|5.015V
|3.332V
|4.970V
|1005.392
|55.12°C
|115.08V
|10
|74.163A
|8.982A
|8.919A
|3.026A
|999.316
|88.573%
|2132 RPM
|51.7 dB(A)
|45.09°C
|0.998
|12.265V
|5.012V
|3.330V
|4.953V
|1128.242
|57.13°C
|115.08V
|11
|82.302A
|8.987A
|8.921A
|3.029A
|1099.234
|87.456%
|2132 RPM
|51.7 dB(A)
|47.06°C
|0.998
|12.266V
|5.010V
|3.329V
|4.950V
|1256.902
|59.39°C
|115.08V
|CL1
|0.099A
|15.020A
|15.003A
|0.005A
|127.005
|87.375%
|726 RPM
|26.0 dB(A)
|43.59°C
|0.988
|12.260V
|5.027V
|3.350V
|5.053V
|145.356
|49.78°C
|115.09V
|CL2
|82.937A
|1.001A
|1.004A
|1.002A
|1030.663
|88.346%
|2132 RPM
|51.7 dB(A)
|45.81°C
|0.998
|12.266V
|5.013V
|3.326V
|4.991V
|1166.615
|55.46°C
|115.09V
Load regulation on the +12V rail is jaw-dropping! The other rails are pretty awesome as well, but they don't quite hit that +12V rail's superb levels.
When it comes to efficiency, Seasonic's SSR-1000PD Ultra satisfies the 80 PLUS Platinum certification's requirements with 20% and 50% load, but falls short under full load. Of course, we perform this test at high ambient temperatures, whereas 80 PLUS benchmarks at room temperature (23°C +/-5°C).
The fan profile is relaxed up to our 60% test. But once the load hits 80% of this PSU's maximum-rated capacity and the ambient exceeds 42°C, the fan starts spinning very fast, generating lots of noise. Under full load, the fan is disturbingly loud, reaching 52 dB(A). At that point, it's difficult to tolerate. We should note, though, that during those final load tests (9-11), we're pushing our test subject hard in a hot environment. It's only natural that the fan kicks in to keep the internal temperature as low as possible to prolong the PSU's useful life.
