Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

The SSR-1000PD Ultra's efficiency is very high. From 150W to almost 600W at +12V, with combined power on the minor rails staying below 100W, the registered efficiency levels fall between 92-94%. That's impressive performance.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 11 Image 2 of 11 Image 3 of 11 Image 4 of 11 Image 5 of 11 Image 6 of 11 Image 7 of 11 Image 8 of 11 Image 9 of 11 Image 10 of 11 Image 11 of 11

The temperatures inside are very low, despite the 500W load we applied for 10 minutes, thanks to a highly efficient platform. Less energy lost translates to a lower thermal load.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content