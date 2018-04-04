Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Teardown & Component Analysis
|General Data
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Seasonic
|Platform Model
|Prime Titanium
|Primary Side
|Transient Filter
|2x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
|Inrush Protection
|NTC thermistor & relay
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|2x Infineon IPP60C7099 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω)
|APFC Boost Diode
|1x STPSC10H065D (600V, 10A @ 135°C)
|Hold-up Cap(s)
|1x Hitachi (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) 1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU)
|Main Switchers
|4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
|Drivers For Main Switchers
|2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
|APFC Controller
|ON Semiconductor NPC1654
|Switching Controller
|Champion CM6901
|Topology
|Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|+12V MOSFETs
|6x R638
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159
|Filtering Capacitors
|Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000h @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (5-6000h @ 105°C, KZH), Rubycon (3-6000h @ 105°C, YXG) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con
|Supervisor IC
|Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M
|Fan Model
|Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, 1800 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing)
|5VSB Circuit
|Buck Converter
|Leadtrend LD7750R
|Rectifiers
|STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ω) Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ)
|-12V Circuit
|Buck Converter
|Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )
Seasonic's component selection and design focus on delivering the highest efficiency possible while keeping noise output low. A full bridge topology and LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. On the secondary side, FETs regulate the +12V rail and a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails.
There is a dedicated buck converter IC for the -12V rail's rectification, rather than a plain diode. Although this rail is insignificant, it can still kill a PSU, so it's nice to see a proper IC used for its generation, enabling overload protection.
Here are some photos of the PSU’s major parts:
The following video shows the SSR-1000TR’s internals.
