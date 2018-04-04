Trending

Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Platform ModelPrime Titanium
Primary Side
Transient Filter2x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPP60C7099 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x STPSC10H065D (600V, 10A @ 135°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Hitachi (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) 1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU)
Main Switchers4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω)
Drivers For Main Switchers2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD
APFC ControllerON Semiconductor NPC1654
Switching ControllerChampion CM6901
TopologyPrimary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs6x R638
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000h @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (5-6000h @ 105°C, KZH), Rubycon (3-6000h @ 105°C, YXG) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M
Fan ModelHong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, 1800 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Buck ConverterLeadtrend LD7750R
RectifiersSTMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ω) Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ)
-12V Circuit
Buck ConverterLite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )

Seasonic's component selection and design focus on delivering the highest efficiency possible while keeping noise output low. A full bridge topology and LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. On the secondary side, FETs regulate the +12V rail and a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails.

There is a dedicated buck converter IC for the -12V rail's rectification, rather than a plain diode. Although this rail is insignificant, it can still kill a PSU, so it's nice to see a proper IC used for its generation, enabling overload protection.

Here are some photos of the PSU’s major parts:

Image 1 of 37

Image 2 of 37

Image 3 of 37

Image 4 of 37

Image 5 of 37

Image 6 of 37

Image 7 of 37

Image 8 of 37

Image 9 of 37

Image 10 of 37

Image 11 of 37

Image 12 of 37

Image 13 of 37

Image 14 of 37

Image 15 of 37

Image 16 of 37

Image 17 of 37

Image 18 of 37

Image 19 of 37

Image 20 of 37

Image 21 of 37

Image 22 of 37

Image 23 of 37

Image 24 of 37

Image 25 of 37

Image 26 of 37

Image 27 of 37

Image 28 of 37

Image 29 of 37

Image 30 of 37

Image 31 of 37

Image 32 of 37

Image 33 of 37

Image 34 of 37

Image 35 of 37

Image 36 of 37

Image 37 of 37

The following video shows the SSR-1000TR’s internals.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 04 April 2018 15:50
    Boy that is cheap
    Reply
  • Nintendork 05 April 2018 04:43
    I really wish companies focus on 300-550w Titanium PSU's, who the hell uses SLI/CF this days? Market is going multiCCX gpu's in the upcoming years.

    A Ryzen 2700X + Vega56/1070ti systems won't even draw past 375-400w. Most gaming PC's will stay at below 250w. Meanwhile for people who keep their PC 24/7 most of the time in idle, a contained PSU at titanium with 90% efficiency at 10% load is awesome.

    My Bronze Seasonic S12-II 520w seems to be a gem with 82% efficiency at 10% load when most higher grade PSU's (gold/platinum) ignore this since they only need to comply with 85-90% minimum @20% load and then crapify to hell once you reach 15-10% load.
    Reply
  • Armando_0818 05 April 2018 07:11
    Just an FYI. CISPR 22 is no longer used. It has been updated to CISPR 32.

    Regards
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 05 April 2018 15:36
    Thank you! The limits are the same though for the conducted emissions that we measure and in general the products that pass the CISPR22 are likely to pass testing against CIPSR32.

    The CISPR22 was for information technology equipment while CIPSR32 is for multimedia stuff in general.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 06 April 2018 03:46
    Would you mind reviewing crypto PSUs from China? I have this Senlifang 2000W with 95 PLUS Gold sticker on it.
    I don't expect such efficiency until one day I plugged it to a system which previously has an 80 Plus Bronze - 650W PSU. The consumption on both PSUs are almost the same!
    Adding to that, I've read somewhere that it is easier to have higher efficiencies on high wattage PSUs which I guess adds more credibility to the Senlifang PSU efficiency claims.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 06 April 2018 10:23
    I don't believe that any of those manufacturers would be willing to send a review sample to me (or to any other PSU reviewer with proper equipment). The majority of them sell overrated stuff using bogus labels. Just be extra careful with those unknown PSU brands promising super high efficiency and wattage.
    Reply