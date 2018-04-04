Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Prime Titanium Primary Side Transient Filter 2x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP60C7099 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STPSC10H065D (600V, 10A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Hitachi (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) 1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) Drivers For Main Switchers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x R638 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (1-5000h @ 105°C, KZE), Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (5-6000h @ 105°C, KZH), Rubycon (3-6000h @ 105°C, YXG) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, 1800 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Buck Converter Leadtrend LD7750R Rectifiers STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ω) Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) -12V Circuit Buck Converter Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )

Seasonic's component selection and design focus on delivering the highest efficiency possible while keeping noise output low. A full bridge topology and LLC resonant converter are used on the primary side. On the secondary side, FETs regulate the +12V rail and a couple of DC-DC converters handle the minor rails.

There is a dedicated buck converter IC for the -12V rail's rectification, rather than a plain diode. Although this rail is insignificant, it can still kill a PSU, so it's nice to see a proper IC used for its generation, enabling overload protection.

Here are some photos of the PSU’s major parts:

Image 1 of 37 Image 2 of 37 Image 3 of 37 Image 4 of 37 Image 5 of 37 Image 6 of 37 Image 7 of 37 Image 8 of 37 Image 9 of 37 Image 10 of 37 Image 11 of 37 Image 12 of 37 Image 13 of 37 Image 14 of 37 Image 15 of 37 Image 16 of 37 Image 17 of 37 Image 18 of 37 Image 19 of 37 Image 20 of 37 Image 21 of 37 Image 22 of 37 Image 23 of 37 Image 24 of 37 Image 25 of 37 Image 26 of 37 Image 27 of 37 Image 28 of 37 Image 29 of 37 Image 30 of 37 Image 31 of 37 Image 32 of 37 Image 33 of 37 Image 34 of 37 Image 35 of 37 Image 36 of 37 Image 37 of 37

The following video shows the SSR-1000TR’s internals.



