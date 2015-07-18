Seasonic Snow Silent 750W Power Supply Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box that the Snow Silent 750 comes in is similar to the one used for the 1050W unit. It has a white background and on the front, bottom-right corner, there is a small photo of the PSU along with the 80 PLUS Platinum badge; a capacity description is in the top-right corner. The technical and power specifications table is depicted on one side, while on the other side we find an angled photo of the PSU with the modular panel exposed.

On the back of the box, Seasonic highlights the most important features of this unit, devoting a small paragraph to each of them. These features include Platinum-rated efficiency, a modular panel with integrated DC-DC modules for lower energy loss, high-quality 105 °C electrolytic capacitors, a FDB fan and the hybrid fan operation. An interesting graph shows the fan speed in semi-passive and normal modes. According to it, up to typical loads and with 25 °C operating temperature, the PSU operates in passive mode, outputting zero noise.

Contents

Inside the box, the PSU is protected by packing foam, and it is also wrapped in a white bag with Seasonic's logo on it. Additionally, the bundle includes two sets of Velcro straps, several zip ties, a set of fixing bolts, a case badge, an AC power cord and the modular cables. There is also an owner's manual along with a piece of paper depicting the PCIe power connector recommendation for graphics cards with more than 230W power consumption. For high-end GPUs, Seasonic recommends using two PCIe cables (instead of only one with two connectors). Funny enough, the Snow Silent 750 doesn't have PCIe cables with two connectors; therefore, you have to use two PCIe cables for cards that have double PCIe inputs.

Exterior

The Snow Silent 750 features a unique look thanks to its white paint, white fan and brushed frame around the fan grill. However, we believe that Seasonic could have been more progressive in designing the unit's front, where a classic honeycomb-shaped exhaust grill is used. On the sides of the PSU, the letter "S" (for silence) is stamped onto the chassis, and a nice silver line enhances the look. The power specifications label is placed on the bottom of the unit. Finally, the dimensions of the Snow Silent 750 are smaller compared with the 1050W model, since it uses a more compact PCB.

The PSU's modular panel has lots of sockets, including six with eight pins each. Unfortunately, the on/off switch for toggling hybrid mode is located on the back side of the PSU, so accessing your system's internals becomes necessary if you want to change fan modes.

Cabling

We would prefer to see white-colored cables to match the chassis. Unfortunately, Seasonic includes black cables, probably because the cost of white cables would need to be passed along. The stealth, black sleeved cables are all flat except for the ATX cable, which has the normal, round shape.