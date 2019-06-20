Silverstone Precision PS15 Case Review: Compact and Inexpensive

G.Skill Trident Z 16GB (2x 8GB) deals 16GB G.Skill Trident Z Neo... Amazon £134.41 View G.Skill Trident Z Royal 16GB... Amazon £257.62 View G.SKILL Trident Z RGB 16 GB... Amazon Prime £263.39 View G.SKILL 16GB DDR4 Trident Z... Amazon £274.12 View Show More Deals

Hardware Installation and Test Configuration



A small plastic bag contains most of the PS15 case’s accessories: zip ties and a variety of screws, attached to the motherboard tray with a wire twist tie. The simple paper case manual (if you can call it that) can also be found in the bag.

Test Configuration

Drivers and Settings

Chipset Intel INF 10.1.1.42 CPU 4GHz (40x 100MHz) @ 1.1V core Motherboard Firmware 1.10 3/2/2018 RAM 14-14-14-34 Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | NVIDIA GeForce 398.36 WHQL Game Ready Driver

Interior

A large hole behind the CPU socket area facilitates heat sink changes without removing the motherboard. The Precision PS15 accommodates CPU coolers up to 154mm tall, and GPUs up to 314mm in length and 151mm wide.

Four pass-through holes with rolled-metal edges in the motherboard tray allow cable management. One of the holes at the upper-left edge of the motherboard tray is specifically designed for routing fan cables and the ATX12V/EPS12V power cable. The interior of this chassis is very open for a compact PC case.

The overall look is extremely clean but, due to the layout, it's immediately apparent that careful component selection will be required for a successful build.

The front drive cage supports a single 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drive internally and a 2.5-inch drive attached to the top. Two additional 2.5-inch drives can be attached to the back of the motherboard tray.

Cooling

There are mounting locations for up to five 120mm fans: two in the front, two in the top and one in the rear. The Precision PS15 can alternatively be outfitted with up to two 140mm fans in the front and one in the top. The chassis ships by default with a single 120mm exhaust fan in the rear.

As always, we suggest installing at least one intake fan in any chassis that’s equipped with a single 120mm exhaust fan, as one exhaust fan simply cannot provide enough airflow to keep the components in your system cool. Thankfully the case's low MSRP allows you to add a fan or two to your system without getting close to the $100 mark.

Radiators and all-in-one coolers can only be mounted in the front and rear of this chassis. The rear mount supports 120mm fans, while the front supports radiators up to 240mm. Although fans can be mounted in the top, due to space limitations, radiators will not fit here with fans attached.

We tested power supplies up to 150mm in length without any issues. That said, we recommend using a modular PSU because of the lack of space between the power supply and the 3.5-inch hard drive rack.

