SilverStone SFX Series SX700-LPT PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Besides a very low hold-up time result, we also stumble upon a false power-good signal. That's very disappointing.

Inrush Current

Observed inrush current is very high, especially with 115 V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the voltage rails' stability and SX700-LPT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.945A 1.974A 1.959A 0.989A 69.72 87.24% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 50.54°C 0.972 12.205V 5.065V 3.367V 5.032V 79.92 46.65°C 115.1V 2 8.924A 2.959A 2.940A 1.195A 139.68 90.71% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 51.75°C 0.990 12.197V 5.054V 3.363V 5.017V 153.98 47.51°C 115.1V 3 14.277A 3.474A 3.453A 1.400A 209.88 90.94% 1650 RPM 38.4 dB(A) 40.94°C 0.995 12.172V 5.042V 3.357V 4.998V 230.80 44.84°C 115.1V 4 19.625A 3.974A 3.936A 1.605A 279.75 91.48% 1660 RPM 38.5 dB(A) 41.48°C 0.997 12.156V 5.032V 3.352V 4.983V 305.79 45.79°C 115.1V 5 24.639A 4.978A 4.925A 1.809A 349.71 91.41% 1700 RPM 39.0 dB(A) 41.93°C 0.998 12.145V 5.019V 3.350V 4.968V 382.59 46.79°C 115.1V 6 29.673A 5.992A 5.914A 2.016A 419.62 91.05% 1770 RPM 39.6 dB(A) 42.88°C 0.998 12.127V 5.008V 3.346V 4.951V 460.88 48.14°C 115.1V 7 34.712A 7.011A 6.905A 2.225A 489.62 90.63% 1805 RPM 40.3 dB(A) 44.08°C 0.998 12.115V 4.994V 3.344V 4.936V 540.23 49.75°C 115.2V 8 39.770A 8.032A 7.896A 2.437A 559.56 90.07% 1860 RPM 41.3 dB(A) 44.26°C 0.999 12.099V 4.981V 3.342V 4.918V 621.22 50.33°C 115.2V 9 45.275A 8.550A 8.417A 2.440A 629.59 89.49% 1885 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 45.42°C 0.999 12.082V 4.970V 3.338V 4.911V 703.57 52.16°C 115.1V 10 50.537A 9.075A 8.911A 3.075A 699.49 88.78% 1885 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 45.57°C 0.999 12.066V 4.960V 3.333V 4.877V 787.91 53.08°C 115.1V 11 56.319A 9.087A 8.935A 3.078A 769.22 84.73% 1885 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 46.19°C 0.999 12.066V 4.951V 3.323V 4.870V 907.89 55.01°C 115.1V CL1 0.101A 14.024A 14.005A 0.000A 118.84 82.80% 1885 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 45.95°C 0.990 12.182V 4.990V 3.401V 5.065V 143.53 53.90°C 115.2V CL2 58.282A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 716.90 89.37% 1885 RPM 41.6 dB(A) 46.07°C 0.999 12.072V 5.008V 3.303V 4.973V 802.17 54.44°C 115.1V

Load regulation on the +12V rail is tight enough, although nowhere close to the performance of Corsair's SFX family or Lian Li's similar PE-750, which uses a platform provided by Enhance Electronics. The 5V rail demonstrates average load regulation, the 5VSB rail is pretty loose, and the 3.3V rail surprises us by registering the best load regulation among all competing units.

As far as efficiency goes, the 20% load requirement is met. SilverStone's SX700-LPT comes close enough to the mid- and full-load requirements to get a pass from us given our high-temp testing methodology.

The semi-passive mode looks like it works normally since, during the CL1 test when the load is low, the fan stays active and at full speed due to high temperatures inside the PSU. We certainly wouldn't call the fan quiet in that case; it starts at 1650 RPM. Of course, this has to do with the very tough conditions inside our hotbox.