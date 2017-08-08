SilverStone ST45SF V3 SFX 450W PSU Review

Silverstone ST45SF deals SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 3.0... Amazon Prime £59.99 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF v 2.0... Amazon £68 View SilverStone SST-ST45SF-G v... Amazon £81.79 View

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the ST45SF's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, SilverStone's 450W PSU is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The relative performance we measured is significantly lower than other SFX-based PSUs, though those models cost a lot more money.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the ST45SF's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Here the ST45SF takes its revenge, carving out a clear lead over its competition. SilverStone's biggest selling point looks to be the ST45SF's performance per dollar ratio.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

The ST45SF's noise levels are good for an SFX-based power supply. FSP's 600W Dagger performs impressively well in this discipline, as you can see in the graph above. Unfortunately, we don't have comparable noise results for Corsair's SF450.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the ST45SF's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Naturally, SilverStone's ST45SF takes last place; its efficiency certifications are the lowest among our test group. If you need a higher-efficiency SFX unit, you have to spend more money.

