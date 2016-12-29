SilverStone Strider Platinum ST1200-PT PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

Not only does the measured hold-up time fall short of 17ms, but to make matters worse the power-good signal lasts longer. That means it's inaccurate, since the rails are already out of spec by the time it drops. This is a great shame for such an expensive PSU. We could forgive a slightly lower-than-required hold-up time, but we never tolerate fake power-good signals.

Inrush Current

The inrush current is relatively low with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ST1200-PT's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 8.087A 1.995A 1.975A 1.001A 119.79 84.21% 0 RPM 0 dB(A) 44.89°C 0.942 12.145V 5.008V 3.336V 4.989V 142.25 41.78°C 115.1V 2 17.206A 3.000A 2.974A 1.206A 239.61 89.79% 2140 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 41.37°C 0.968 12.132V 4.992V 3.325V 4.975V 266.86 43.79°C 115.1V 3 26.733A 3.511A 3.498A 1.410A 359.85 91.23% 2155 RPM 52.3 dB(A) 41.88°C 0.979 12.112V 4.977V 3.314V 4.960V 394.45 44.67°C 115.1V 4 36.250A 4.025A 3.990A 1.616A 479.62 91.53% 2180 RPM 52.7dB(A) 42.05°C 0.985 12.095V 4.967V 3.305V 4.946V 524.03 45.84°C 115.1V 5 45.465A 5.041A 5.002A 1.821A 599.54 91.35% 2260 RPM 54.5 dB(A) 42.86°C 0.988 12.077V 4.955V 3.298V 4.935V 656.34 47.37°C 115.3V 6 54.708A 6.068A 6.016A 2.030A 719.51 90.38% 2360 RPM 55.3dB(A) 43.53°C 0.990 12.059V 4.944V 3.290V 4.923V 796.07 48.90°C 115.4V 7 63.973A 7.093A 7.032A 2.239A 839.43 89.86% 2360 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 44.46°C 0.991 12.042V 4.932V 3.283V 4.910V 934.12 50.60°C 115.1V 8 73.271A 8.138A 8.058A 2.448A 959.34 89.25% 2360 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 45.10°C 0.992 12.023V 4.918V 3.275V 4.898V 1074.84 52.80°C 115.1V 9 83.023A 8.663A 8.598A 2.451A 1079.29 88.62% 2360 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 45.59°C 0.992 12.005V 4.908V 3.268V 4.890V 1217.95 54.36°C 115.1V 10 92.778A 9.187A 9.108A 2.560A 1199.23 87.91% 2360 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 46.08°C 0.992 11.986V 4.899V 3.260V 4.881V 1364.21 56.00°C 115.1V 11 102.927A 9.206A 9.135A 2.563A 1319.14 87.34% 2360 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 44.39°C 0.994 11.969V 4.890V 3.251V 4.873V 1510.35 54.98°C 115.1V CL1 0.097A 14.024A 14.005A 0.005A 117.23 79.38% 2140 RPM 52.2 dB(A) 41.34°C 0.947 12.135V 4.951V 3.327V 5.023V 147.68 46.91°C 115.2V CL2 99.938A 1.003A 1.003A 1.002A 1211.11 88.32% 2360 RPM 55.3 dB(A) 43.91°C 0.994 11.987V 4.935V 3.264V 4.919V 1371.31 52.93°C 115.1V

The ST1200-PT's efficiency comes close to the 80 PLUS Platinum spec's requirements in the 20% load test. It's a little further off at 50% load, and under full load it's a full 1.09% away from the 89% mark. Since we run our benchmarks in an environment with a much higher ambient temperature than 80 PLUS, we expect to see lower efficiency. However, this PSU's efficiency just doesn't stack up to the high-end competition in the Platinum category.

SilverStone clearly designed its ST1200-PT for ambient environments cooler than 40°C, and this is shown by its fan profile. As you can see in the table, with even 20% load the PSU's fan goes crazy at warmer temperatures, generating lots of noise. If you plan to push this unit hard somewhere warm, you'll most likely be disappointed by the fan's noise.

Load regulation at +12V is good enough, although competing offerings in this category achieve even better results. The results are satisfactory on the minor rails, as voltage deviations are kept close to 2.5%. That's definitely not ground-breaking performance, but it's not bad, either.

Lastly, we had to conduct our overload (110%) test below 46°C ambient because over-temperature protection kicked in after the full-load test.