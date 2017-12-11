SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured falls under 17ms. To make matters worse, the power-good signal is inaccurate, since it drops after the rails go out of spec.

Inrush Current

Inrush current is normal with 115V input and quite high with 230V.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the ST1500-TI's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 10.602A 1.964A 1.965A 0.986A 149.782 91.933% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 43.53°C 0.956 12.092V 5.097V 3.352V 5.057V 162.926 38.63°C 115.08V 2 22.278A 2.944A 2.961A 1.191A 299.748 93.476% 1095 RPM 30.7 dB(A) 38.44°C 0.974 12.070V 5.083V 3.339V 5.039V 320.667 43.53°C 115.07V 3 34.334A 3.453A 3.481A 1.390A 449.731 93.595% 1204 RPM 34.1 dB(A) 38.93°C 0.982 12.048V 5.071V 3.329V 5.020V 480.508 44.19°C 115.06V 4 46.428A 3.951A 3.976A 1.598A 599.564 93.181% 1630 RPM 40.9 dB(A) 39.39°C 0.984 12.027V 5.062V 3.316V 5.000V 643.437 45.52°C 115.06V 5 58.226A 4.956A 4.991A 1.806A 749.462 92.600% 2025 RPM 45.7 dB(A) 39.98°C 0.987 12.004V 5.050V 3.304V 4.983V 809.352 46.27°C 115.04V 6 70.049A 5.954A 6.014A 2.011A 899.234 92.011% 2258 RPM 48.9 dB(A) 41.04°C 0.988 11.984V 5.037V 3.291V 4.965V 977.307 47.53°C 115.05V 7 81.873A 6.971A 7.046A 2.221A 1048.958 91.320% 2275 RPM 49.0 dB(A) 42.27°C 0.990 11.968V 5.024V 3.278V 4.945V 1148.656 49.42°C 115.07V 8 93.623A 7.983A 8.083A 2.435A 1199.168 90.223% 2275 RPM 49.0 dB(A) 43.95°C 0.992 11.971V 5.013V 3.265V 4.927V 1329.119 51.67°C 115.07V 9 105.679A 8.495A 8.639A 2.440A 1349.244 89.473% 2283 RPM 49.1 dB(A) 46.06°C 0.993 11.986V 5.002V 3.252V 4.914V 1507.994 54.15°C 115.07V 10 117.369A 9.028A 9.162A 3.075A 1499.105 88.708% 2283 RPM 49.1 dB(A) 46.91°C 0.993 12.008V 4.990V 3.241V 4.876V 1689.933 55.82°C 115.08V 11 129.589A 9.042A 9.187A 3.080A 1649.072 87.932% 2283 RPM 49.1 dB(A) 48.29°C 0.994 12.033V 4.981V 3.233V 4.866V 1875.388 57.32°C 115.13V CL1 0.099A 14.025A 14.005A 0.004A 118.374 83.095% 2275 RPM 49.0 dB(A) 45.92°C 0.936 12.098V 5.054V 3.304V 5.099V 142.457 50.21°C 115.13V CL2 124.921A 1.003A 1.002A 0.004A 1511.517 88.907% 2283 RPM 49.1 dB(A) 47.59°C 0.993 12.033V 5.022V 3.280V 5.025V 1700.107 56.53°C 115.08V

Load regulation at +12V is satisfactory for a 1.5kW PSU. On the contrary, the minor rails demonstrate loose load regulation. The 3.3V and 5VSB rails even exceed 4%.

Given the noise column's contents, it's easy to see that SilverStone's fan curve is aggressive. Subjected to high ambient temperatures, the PSU rarely operates in semi-passive mode. Under a 20% load in a 38.5°C ambient environment, the noise already exceeds 30 dB(A). This is definitely a loud PSU when it's pushed hard, so if you really want high capacity along with compact dimensions, don't forget to consider the ST1500-TI's acoustic profile, too.

When it comes to efficiency, the ST1500-TI easily clears the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements with 10% and 20% load. But it falls short in our 50% and 100% measurements. The high operating temperatures that we apply are to blame, of course, since the 80 PLUS organization certifies products at unrealistically low temperatures (23°C, +/-5°C).



