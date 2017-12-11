Trending

SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

By

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the ST1500-TI's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

There is no doubt that this is an efficient platform. Under light loads, however, we would like to see slightly higher efficiency readings.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the ST1500-TI's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedPSU NoisePF/AC Volts
11.207A0.481A0.475A0.196A19.65865.444%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)0.819
12.098V5.109V3.367V5.099V30.038115.09V
22.442A0.967A0.980A0.391A39.76274.821%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)0.900
12.096V5.106V3.363V5.091V53.143115.09V
33.673A1.462A1.486A5.079A59.87681.218%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)0.899
12.094V5.103V3.360V5.079V73.723115.08V
44.896A1.963A1.966A0.785A79.79184.082%0 RPM<6.0 dB(A)0.941
12.092V5.100V3.356V5.070V94.897115.09V

With 20W load, the ST1500-TI cannot achieve a >70% efficiency score. But don't forget that 20W is just too low for a 1500W PSU, which uses a lot of large components in order to facilitate high power output. The energy lost on those components inevitably affects efficiency under light loads. On the bright side, the ST1500-TI's fan doesn't operate during those light load tests, even at an ambient temperature in excess of 36°C.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.101A0.50568.428%0.037
4.981V0.738115.10V
20.252A1.25274.836%0.083
4.975V1.673115.09V
30.542A2.69077.566%0.164
4.963V3.468115.09V
41.002A4.95480.776%0.262
4.944V6.133115.09V
51.502A7.39481.639%0.341
4.924V9.057115.09V
63.001A14.58279.061%0.473
4.859V18.444115.09V

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

With 115V input, the PSU's efficiency is satisfactory (though it'd be nice to see a >70% reading with 0.1A load). We should note that this rail is more efficient with 115V input than 230V, which is the opposite of what happens on the other rails under normal loads.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.103V5.113V3.369V5.112V0.2810.015
115.1V
Standby0.1120.006
115.1V
Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Since this is a high-capacity PSU, it is normal to measure over 0.1W vampire power. That's still lower than the ErP Lot 6 2013 limits.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.   

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature. 

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Under normal operating temperatures, the ST1500-TI's passive mode lasts until the load reaches ~210W. After that, and with up to 750W loads, the PSU's fan is within the 25-30 dB(A) range. We wouldn't call it annoying. The fan's noise increases to 30-35 dB(A) for a short time, then quickly rises to noise levels in excess of 40 dB(A) with 910W and higher loads.

Given this platform's high efficiency, we strongly believe that SilverStone could use a more relaxed fan profile, or at least implement a digital fan control circuit that would allow for a smoother transition between fan speeds. The lowest setting is still quite high, resulting in >25 dB(A). With the right circuit, the fan could get closer to 15-20 dB(A) at its slowest speed.


MORE: Best Power Supplies


MORE: How We Test Power Supplies


MORE: All Power Supply Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • berezini.2013 11 December 2017 20:39
    This is the season to be mining. Its winter and those that do mine should be doing so to keep the house warm during peak winter season if not to earn extra cash to go under the tree then to at least help lower their heating bill. -evil grin- actually im trying to promote people to buy more graphics cards because when all this fake coin crashes it will be raining graphics cards cheap everywhere!
    Reply
  • jihtu 12 December 2017 08:33
    Yeah, when it crashes - who knows, maybe it only crashes in 10 years, maybe it wont? Dont be so cynical
    Reply
  • wesley_agina 13 December 2017 11:42
    I had not noticed the absence of a power switch, someone could have sent an uncompleted one, otherwise looks great.
    Reply
  • Jean-Yves 14 December 2017 18:00
    No power switch? Who will buy this?
    Reply
  • berezini.2013 31 January 2018 00:50
    its been what couple weeks... and already someone jacked 500mil? people are not stupid as you think to keep fake digital money as real money.
    Reply