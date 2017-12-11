SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the ST1500-TI's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

There is no doubt that this is an efficient platform. Under light loads, however, we would like to see slightly higher efficiency readings.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the ST1500-TI's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.207A 0.481A 0.475A 0.196A 19.658 65.444% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.819 12.098V 5.109V 3.367V 5.099V 30.038 115.09V 2 2.442A 0.967A 0.980A 0.391A 39.762 74.821% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.900 12.096V 5.106V 3.363V 5.091V 53.143 115.09V 3 3.673A 1.462A 1.486A 5.079A 59.876 81.218% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.899 12.094V 5.103V 3.360V 5.079V 73.723 115.08V 4 4.896A 1.963A 1.966A 0.785A 79.791 84.082% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.941 12.092V 5.100V 3.356V 5.070V 94.897 115.09V

With 20W load, the ST1500-TI cannot achieve a >70% efficiency score. But don't forget that 20W is just too low for a 1500W PSU, which uses a lot of large components in order to facilitate high power output. The energy lost on those components inevitably affects efficiency under light loads. On the bright side, the ST1500-TI's fan doesn't operate during those light load tests, even at an ambient temperature in excess of 36°C.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.505 68.428% 0.037 4.981V 0.738 115.10V 2 0.252A 1.252 74.836% 0.083 4.975V 1.673 115.09V 3 0.542A 2.690 77.566% 0.164 4.963V 3.468 115.09V 4 1.002A 4.954 80.776% 0.262 4.944V 6.133 115.09V 5 1.502A 7.394 81.639% 0.341 4.924V 9.057 115.09V 6 3.001A 14.582 79.061% 0.473 4.859V 18.444 115.09V

With 115V input, the PSU's efficiency is satisfactory (though it'd be nice to see a >70% reading with 0.1A load). We should note that this rail is more efficient with 115V input than 230V, which is the opposite of what happens on the other rails under normal loads.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.103V 5.113V 3.369V 5.112V 0.281 0.015 115.1V Standby 0.112 0.006 115.1V

Since this is a high-capacity PSU, it is normal to measure over 0.1W vampire power. That's still lower than the ErP Lot 6 2013 limits.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 37°C (98.6°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Under normal operating temperatures, the ST1500-TI's passive mode lasts until the load reaches ~210W. After that, and with up to 750W loads, the PSU's fan is within the 25-30 dB(A) range. We wouldn't call it annoying. The fan's noise increases to 30-35 dB(A) for a short time, then quickly rises to noise levels in excess of 40 dB(A) with 910W and higher loads.

Given this platform's high efficiency, we strongly believe that SilverStone could use a more relaxed fan profile, or at least implement a digital fan control circuit that would allow for a smoother transition between fan speeds. The lowest setting is still quite high, resulting in >25 dB(A). With the right circuit, the fan could get closer to 15-20 dB(A) at its slowest speed.



