SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

By

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

OCP12V: 142A (113.6%) - 11.99V 5V: 34A (155%) 3.3V: 37.3A (149%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%)
OPP1702.6W (113.51%)
OTP✓ (160°C ambient @ secondary side)
SCP12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
PWR_OKDoes not function correctly
NLO
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP levels on every rail except for +12V are at their usual high levels. On the other hand, over-power protection is configured on the low side, mostly because of this PSU's already-monstrous capacity. Over-temperature protection is supported, and again, we noticed that the power-good signal is inaccurate (it drops after the rails go out of spec).


5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • berezini.2013 11 December 2017 20:39
    This is the season to be mining. Its winter and those that do mine should be doing so to keep the house warm during peak winter season if not to earn extra cash to go under the tree then to at least help lower their heating bill. -evil grin- actually im trying to promote people to buy more graphics cards because when all this fake coin crashes it will be raining graphics cards cheap everywhere!
    Reply
  • jihtu 12 December 2017 08:33
    Yeah, when it crashes - who knows, maybe it only crashes in 10 years, maybe it wont? Dont be so cynical
    Reply
  • wesley_agina 13 December 2017 11:42
    I had not noticed the absence of a power switch, someone could have sent an uncompleted one, otherwise looks great.
    Reply
  • Jean-Yves 14 December 2017 18:00
    No power switch? Who will buy this?
    Reply
  • berezini.2013 31 January 2018 00:50
    its been what couple weeks... and already someone jacked 500mil? people are not stupid as you think to keep fake digital money as real money.
    Reply