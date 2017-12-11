SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Protection Features
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 142A (113.6%) - 11.99V 5V: 34A (155%) 3.3V: 37.3A (149%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%)
|OPP
|1702.6W (113.51%)
|OTP
|✓ (160°C ambient @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Does not function correctly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
The OCP levels on every rail except for +12V are at their usual high levels. On the other hand, over-power protection is configured on the low side, mostly because of this PSU's already-monstrous capacity. Over-temperature protection is supported, and again, we noticed that the power-good signal is inaccurate (it drops after the rails go out of spec).
