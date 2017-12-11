SilverStone Strider Titanium ST1500-TI PSU Review

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 142A (113.6%) - 11.99V 5V: 34A (155%) 3.3V: 37.3A (149%) 5VSB: 5.1A (170%) OPP 1702.6W (113.51%) OTP ✓ (160°C ambient @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

The OCP levels on every rail except for +12V are at their usual high levels. On the other hand, over-power protection is configured on the low side, mostly because of this PSU's already-monstrous capacity. Over-temperature protection is supported, and again, we noticed that the power-good signal is inaccurate (it drops after the rails go out of spec).



