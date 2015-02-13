SilverStone SX600-G SFX Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying over a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

The SX600-G's overall efficiency is good; the best region is between 150 and 450W.

Ripple Charts

At normal operating temperatures, ripple suppression is good up to around 400W load. After that, it's just satisfactory. That's not the case at higher ambient temperatures though, as we're about to see. We record good ripple suppression throughout the load range at 5V. The performance here is even better than our 12V results. We see almost the same scenario as the 5V test. In general, ripple suppression is handled well as long as the operating temperature stays under 40 °C, which is SilverStone's upper limit for continuous operation under full load.

Infrared Images

During the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 IR camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

After many hours of testing, and even at normal ambient, we found some internal areas that hit close to 50 °C, even though they were directly exposed to the fan's airflow. Unfortunately, the casing didn't allow us to check the secondary side, though we suspect that the temperatures are significantly higher due to the restricted airflow.