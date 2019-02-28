SilverStone SX700-G PSU Review: An Overclocked SX650-G?

Transient Response Tests, Ripple Measurements & EMC Pre-Compliance Testing

Advanced Transient Response Tests

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology we chose to apply the worst case scenario with no extra capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.105V 11.958V 1.21% Pass 5V 5.058V 4.915V 2.83% Pass 3.3V 3.344V 3.196V 4.43% Pass 5VSB 5.041V 4.979V 1.23% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.107V 11.886V 1.83% Pass 5V 5.059V 4.894V 3.26% Pass 3.3V 3.345V 3.182V 4.87% Pass 5VSB 5.041V 4.987V 1.07% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.101V 11.879V 1.83% Pass 5V 5.058V 4.879V 3.54% Pass 3.3V 3.343V 3.167V 5.26% Pass 5VSB 5.041V 4.996V 0.89% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 200ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.065V 11.976V 0.74% Pass 5V 5.034V 4.904V 2.58% Pass 3.3V 3.324V 3.189V 4.06% Pass 5VSB 5.003V 4.952V 1.02% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.060V 11.932V 1.06% Pass 5V 5.033V 4.881V 3.02% Pass 3.3V 3.322V 3.159V 4.91% Pass 5VSB 5.004V 4.965V 0.78% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.060V 11.957V 0.85% Pass 5V 5.033V 4.881V 3.02% Pass 3.3V 3.322V 3.169V 4.61% Pass 5VSB 5.004V 4.955V 0.98% Pass

The transient response at +12V is good for this category's standards. However, deviations on the minor rails are high.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

We observe very good results here. All of the slopes rise smoothly, and there are no signs of spikes or voltage overshoots.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' life span because it causes them to run hotter. A 10°C increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50 percent. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 13.1mV 7.3mV 10.4mV 8.4mV Pass 20% Load 22.2mV 8.0mV 14.3mV 10.1mV Pass 30% Load 11.7mV 8.0mV 12.7mV 9.7mV Pass 40% Load 8.6mV 7.6mV 12.6mV 11.5mV Pass 50% Load 8.9mV 19.9mV 17.0mV 12.2mV Pass 60% Load 9.5mV 19.3mV 19.3mV 12.7mV Pass 70% Load 11.3mV 13.9mV 17.9mV 13.8mV Pass 80% Load 12.1mV 12.3mV 21.5mV 16.3mV Pass 90% Load 13.3mV 13.9mV 22.3mV 16.9mV Pass 100% Load 18.0mV 16.4mV 24.9mV 21.7mV Pass 110% Load 21.9mV 16.0mV 26.6mV 22.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 26.1mV 14.5mV 31.6mV 19.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 18.2mV 13.4mV 17.7mV 18.6mV Pass

Ripple suppression is great on each rail, and without the use of in-cable capacitors.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly without disrupting the proper operation of other devices close-by.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits. It can cause problems in other close-by devices if it's too high.

We do measure a spike in conducted EMI emissions. However, the test's limits are not breached.

