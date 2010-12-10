Trending

Three Slim Atom/Ion 2-Based Nettop PCs Compared

By

We put Giada’s Slim-N20, Jetway’s Mini-TOP, and Zotac’s ZBOX to the test. Does Intel's Atom D500-series offer smooth performance in these nettops when it's paired with Nvidia’s ION 2 graphics, or does the platform fall short of entertainment excellence?

Networking Benchmarks

All of these nettops come equipped with gigabit Ethernet controllers and WiFi capabilities, so let’s see how much bandwidth we can squeeze out of them. Remember, more bandwidth is better.

Here, gigabit performance is similar, likely as a result of a bottleneck not associated with the networking throughput. But the two Atom nettops with antennas integrated in their cases suffer from relatively low performance, especially the Giada Slim-N20

Unlike bandwidth, when it comes to latency, less is better. In this case, the ASRock Core 100HT-BD leads the LAN benchmarks with the Atom-equipped nettops close behind. For wireless performance, these products are all in the same playing field, except the Giada Slim-N20, an option that is somewhat less responsive here.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • reprotected 10 December 2010 12:53
    Nettops fail.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 10 December 2010 13:42
    ... it may be a good mac mini hackentosch...
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 10 December 2010 14:10
    Retest the N20's playback with a RAM drive for the temp files; I suspect the drive system is the issue . . .
    Reply
  • dEAne 10 December 2010 16:00
    Overall it is good. The benchmark is fair enough - And it is presentable too.
    Reply
  • cushgod 10 December 2010 20:10
    SHould test results with a SSD complared to a "mechanical" HDD to see how much that can help an Atom move along :)
    Reply
  • fullcircle_bflo 10 December 2010 20:37
    So if I wanted a computer simply to stream internet videos to a television via HDMI(such as Hulu or CBS website), would any of these be a good candidate?
    Reply
  • kriminal 10 December 2010 21:18
    ^^ guess so.. fullcircle
    Reply
  • mchuf 10 December 2010 21:51
    For $150 - $200, you can buy a used Pentium D or C2D pc off of craigslist. Add a $50 HD5450 gpu and a $40 wireless KB/M combo and your all set. That would be a more capable box than one of these things and at a lower price (even if you upgrade to Win 7 HP). Hell, even a used Mac Mini (old model) might be a more cost effective solution. Unless you're extremely tight for space, I don't see the appeal for an overpriced "net" device.
    Reply
  • nonameworks 10 December 2010 22:30
    ^^ Only if you ignore the cost of electricity
    Reply
  • tipoo 10 December 2010 23:02
    Zino HD review, please! At close to the cost of many of these nettops, it blows them away in performance and is almost as small and consumes almost as little power.
    Reply