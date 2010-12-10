Trending

Three Slim Atom/Ion 2-Based Nettop PCs Compared

We put Giada’s Slim-N20, Jetway’s Mini-TOP, and Zotac’s ZBOX to the test. Does Intel's Atom D500-series offer smooth performance in these nettops when it's paired with Nvidia’s ION 2 graphics, or does the platform fall short of entertainment excellence?

Giada's Slim-N20

Giada’s Slim-N20 is available for $449 on Amazon.com. It comes with 2 GB of RAM, a 320 GB hard disk, and the Windows 7 Home Premium operating system. Our white plastic test unit has an elegant Apple-ish look to it, with a brushed metal accent around its edge.

The Slim-N20 is by far the smallest nettop PC that we look at today. The case dimensions are a svelte 7” x 6.5” x 7/8”. Below is what it looks next to Nintendo’s Wii:

It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come. According to PassMark, the Atom D510 inside the Giada N20 is roughly equivalent to a 3.73 GHz Pentium 4. While this is the only 1.66 GHz Atom D510 CPU in our test group—the other models use the slightly faster 1.8 GHz D525 model—Nvidia's Ion 2 graphics chipset runs at the same 533 MHz core/1230 MHz shader/790 MHz RAM speed across all three of these PCs.

On the back of the N20, we see HDMI and VGA video outputs, an optical S/PDIF audio output, two USB ports, a gigabit Ethernet port, and the power supply input.

You can't see it, of course, but the Giada Slim-N20 is the only nettop in our roundup that offers Bluetooth wireless connectivity in addition to WiFi.

On the top of the unit, a small door conceals a memory card reader, an eSATA port, and the requisite speaker and microphone jacks. Note that the eSATA port also doubles as a USB port.

The Giada N20 comes with a metal base, an external 19 V/3.42 A DC power supply, an HDMI cable, a driver CD, a manual, a warranty card, and a remote with two AAA batteries.

The remote is a fairly standard media center-oriented piece of hardware, with requisite directional keys and playback controls. The large music button launches Windows Media Center. Of all three of the nettops we test, the Giada’s remote boasts the farthest range (at 8.5’) and the widest cone of responsiveness, with over 180 degrees of coverage. 

The Giada Slim-N20 doesn't include instructions on how to disassemble it. Presumably, the company prefers that customers don’t tackle this on their own. Having said that, it’s not overly difficult to figure out how to open it, and the bulk of the work involves simply prying the unit apart after carefully removing the two screws at the bottom.

It is impressive that the manufacturer manages squish the Giada Slim-N20’s hardware into its tiny case. The internals are impressive in that the hard disk and memory are accessible, with the DDR2 SODIMM slot on the back of the motherboard. You can see the leads for the wireless antenna attach to the sides of the case—there are no external antennas to affix.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • reprotected 10 December 2010 12:53
    Nettops fail.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 10 December 2010 13:42
    ... it may be a good mac mini hackentosch...
    Reply
  • hmp_goose 10 December 2010 14:10
    Retest the N20's playback with a RAM drive for the temp files; I suspect the drive system is the issue . . .
    Reply
  • dEAne 10 December 2010 16:00
    Overall it is good. The benchmark is fair enough - And it is presentable too.
    Reply
  • cushgod 10 December 2010 20:10
    SHould test results with a SSD complared to a "mechanical" HDD to see how much that can help an Atom move along :)
    Reply
  • fullcircle_bflo 10 December 2010 20:37
    So if I wanted a computer simply to stream internet videos to a television via HDMI(such as Hulu or CBS website), would any of these be a good candidate?
    Reply
  • kriminal 10 December 2010 21:18
    ^^ guess so.. fullcircle
    Reply
  • mchuf 10 December 2010 21:51
    For $150 - $200, you can buy a used Pentium D or C2D pc off of craigslist. Add a $50 HD5450 gpu and a $40 wireless KB/M combo and your all set. That would be a more capable box than one of these things and at a lower price (even if you upgrade to Win 7 HP). Hell, even a used Mac Mini (old model) might be a more cost effective solution. Unless you're extremely tight for space, I don't see the appeal for an overpriced "net" device.
    Reply
  • nonameworks 10 December 2010 22:30
    ^^ Only if you ignore the cost of electricity
    Reply
  • tipoo 10 December 2010 23:02
    Zino HD review, please! At close to the cost of many of these nettops, it blows them away in performance and is almost as small and consumes almost as little power.
    Reply