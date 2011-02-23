Trending

SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO F Series - Core i7-740QM Processing Power

dissipation.  And when they did, they lightened their mainstream business model by almost three pounds.

Sony VAIO S Series Notebook

The Sony engineers are charged with this mission:  Sacrifice nothing.  Improve business notebooks not with cheaper workarounds and cover-ups, but better, smarter industrial design.  Don’t cover bad architecture with pretty plastic.  Don’t reduce power.  Keep it cool.  Make it light.  Crank up the volume.

Sony VAIO Engineering

At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors.

The latest model VPCF13GGX/B of Sony’s VAIO F Series represents Sony’s commitment to bringing both performance and durability to business PC users everywhere.  Model VPCF13GGX/B is powered by Intel’s incredible Core i7-740QM quad-core processor.  It’s simultaneously one of the fastest and most economical mobile CPUs that Intel has ever produced.  It has an onboard memory cache (6 megabytes) you’d expect to find in a server processor, but with a thermal design point as low as 45 W — drawing a mere fraction of the power of yesterday’s Pentiums.  VAIO F Series Model VPCF13GGX/B brings you the i7-740QM in a sleek, widescreen console inspired by Z Series, plus 640 GB hard drive and 4 GB of memory standard.

Sony VAIO F Series Powerhouse

Couple the Core i7-740QM with Sony’s exclusive MOTION EYE built-in camera, which tracks your face as you move around a room, and the VPCF13GGX/B becomes a fully portable HD videoconferencing studio.  The same expertise that produces

Click here: Sony VAIO S Series and Microsoft Office 2010 Special Offer

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Anomalyx 23 February 2011 06:24
    I'll pass on the VAIO. They might force a BIOS update that will disallow me from installing Linux.
  • cougarsmitty 23 February 2011 06:33
    Nice specs, nice layout and an interesting take on graphics. However, Windows 7 Home Premium is why this product won't go far in the business world.
  • r0g 23 February 2011 07:26
    Preloaded with a metric butt-ton of crap and proprietary as hell - not for me thanks. Hopefully they've mended their ways now but I've always thought of Sony as an all shirt and no trousers manufacturer, and a very expensive shirt at that! If you want a good value laptop Toshiba are cheaper, more reliable and they'll actually sell you spare parts rather than make you use the hideously expensive "authorized" repair shops when it does break. If you want beautiful, don't mind highly proprietary behavior and money is no object get an Apple, they can run windows these days if that's your bag.
  • joelmartinez 23 February 2011 08:32
    Sony Vaio is a poor hipster's apple (I don't like either brands)
  • cgramer 23 February 2011 21:28
    I guess I missed the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. Oops.
  • 23 February 2011 21:29
    wow, not for the notebooks, but for the text !

    that's not a review, its a love letter ! when they talk about the i3/5/7 intel family!

    couldn't get to the end, too much declared love for me in there !

    and BTW, Anomalyx you're darn right ... and if they change bios and I'm not able to run Linux or FreeBSD ?

    thanks, but no thanks.

  • lsilvest 23 February 2011 21:49
    1. Since when is Sony associated with quality audio?

    2. Vaio products have a history of bugs and problems, especially with heat in both laptops and desktops.

  • treker137 23 February 2011 22:29
    Does it come with rootkit pre-installed?
  • flacoman3 23 February 2011 22:30
    Is this a review or an advertisement?

    "At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors."

    "The Sony engineers are charged with this mission: Sacrifice nothing."

    lol cmon seriously can someone actually review this model instead of spending the whole time jizzing all over sony and intel?
  • cgramer 23 February 2011 22:40
    flacoman3Is this a review or an advertisement?
    It's an advertisement. Note the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. I missed it at first, too. D'oh! :-)
