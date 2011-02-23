SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO F Series - Core i7-740QM Processing Power

dissipation. And when they did, they lightened their mainstream business model by almost three pounds.

Sony VAIO S Series Notebook

The Sony engineers are charged with this mission: Sacrifice nothing. Improve business notebooks not with cheaper workarounds and cover-ups, but better, smarter industrial design. Don’t cover bad architecture with pretty plastic. Don’t reduce power. Keep it cool. Make it light. Crank up the volume.

Sony VAIO Engineering

At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors.

The latest model VPCF13GGX/B of Sony’s VAIO F Series represents Sony’s commitment to bringing both performance and durability to business PC users everywhere. Model VPCF13GGX/B is powered by Intel’s incredible Core i7-740QM quad-core processor. It’s simultaneously one of the fastest and most economical mobile CPUs that Intel has ever produced. It has an onboard memory cache (6 megabytes) you’d expect to find in a server processor, but with a thermal design point as low as 45 W — drawing a mere fraction of the power of yesterday’s Pentiums. VAIO F Series Model VPCF13GGX/B brings you the i7-740QM in a sleek, widescreen console inspired by Z Series, plus 640 GB hard drive and 4 GB of memory standard.

Sony VAIO F Series Powerhouse

Couple the Core i7-740QM with Sony’s exclusive MOTION EYE built-in camera, which tracks your face as you move around a room, and the VPCF13GGX/B becomes a fully portable HD videoconferencing studio. The same expertise that produces

