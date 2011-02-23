SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

Sony VAIO F Series - A Multimedia Master

action-tracking video equipment for broadcast networks brings you the processing power, broad connectivity, and crisp, clear, colorful display that makes the world your office.

But what do you say we crank up the volume just a little more. If you like entering the boardroom with a little thunder, maybe you might like a little lightning to go with it.

Take a hard look at the ultra-sleek VAIO F Series model VPCF215FX/BI. If it looks like it has a FullHD display, that’s because it does: 1920 x 1080 resolution. At the heart of it is a CPU that’s so over the top that Intel almost ran out of digits: the Core i7-2630QM. It’s the tiniest monster you’ll ever see. The 2630QM includes the first generation of Intel’s Integrated HD Graphics 3000 technology with Dynamic Frequency, enabling real-time encoding and decoding of full 1080p high-definition video. Which is good, because there’s the entire FullHD display it can use for its playground.

Sony VAIO F Series in Black

Sony could have stopped there. . . No, it couldn’t. F Series model FX/BI adds a surplus of graphics performance with NVIDIA’s GeForce GT 540M, one of the most power-efficient GPUs ever built. It supports the latest Microsoft DirectX 11, and its multi-pipeline engine makes it shade up to 10.8 billion 3D shapes per second. All right, you’re thinking, that’s the kind of graphics performance normally associated with a game machine, and Sony makes the best of those, too. Isn’t this going a little overboard with the power thing?

Sony architecture is never frivolous. See, its designers know that enterprises today rely more and more on virtualization, to deliver server power through the cloud to their

