Trending

SPONSORED - SONY VAIO BUSINESS NOTEBOOKS: Don't Let Their Good Looks Deceive You

By

Sony VAIO F Series - A Multimedia Master

action-tracking video equipment for broadcast networks brings you the processing power, broad connectivity, and crisp, clear, colorful display that makes the world your office.

But what do you say we crank up the volume just a little more.  If you like entering the boardroom with a little thunder, maybe you might like a little lightning to go with it.

Take a hard look at the ultra-sleek VAIO F Series model VPCF215FX/BI.  If it looks like it has a FullHD display, that’s because it does: 1920 x 1080 resolution.  At the heart of it is a CPU that’s so over the top that Intel almost ran out of digits: the Core i7-2630QM.  It’s the tiniest monster you’ll ever see.  The 2630QM includes the first generation of Intel’s Integrated HD Graphics 3000 technology with Dynamic Frequency, enabling real-time encoding and decoding of full 1080p high-definition video.  Which is good, because there’s the entire FullHD display it can use for its playground.

Sony VAIO F Series in Black

Sony could have stopped there. . . No, it couldn’t.  F Series model FX/BI adds a surplus of graphics performance with NVIDIA’s GeForce GT 540M, one of the most power-efficient GPUs ever built.  It supports the latest Microsoft DirectX 11, and its multi-pipeline engine makes it shade up to 10.8 billion 3D shapes per second.  All right, you’re thinking, that’s the kind of graphics performance normally associated with a game machine, and Sony makes the best of those, too.  Isn’t this going a little overboard with the power thing?

Sony architecture is never frivolous.  See, its designers know that enterprises today rely more and more on virtualization, to deliver server power through the cloud to their

Click here: Sony VAIO S Series and Microsoft Office 2010 Special Offer

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Anomalyx 23 February 2011 06:24
    I'll pass on the VAIO. They might force a BIOS update that will disallow me from installing Linux.
    Reply
  • cougarsmitty 23 February 2011 06:33
    Nice specs, nice layout and an interesting take on graphics. However, Windows 7 Home Premium is why this product won't go far in the business world.
    Reply
  • r0g 23 February 2011 07:26
    Preloaded with a metric butt-ton of crap and proprietary as hell - not for me thanks. Hopefully they've mended their ways now but I've always thought of Sony as an all shirt and no trousers manufacturer, and a very expensive shirt at that! If you want a good value laptop Toshiba are cheaper, more reliable and they'll actually sell you spare parts rather than make you use the hideously expensive "authorized" repair shops when it does break. If you want beautiful, don't mind highly proprietary behavior and money is no object get an Apple, they can run windows these days if that's your bag.
    Reply
  • joelmartinez 23 February 2011 08:32
    Sony Vaio is a poor hipster's apple (I don't like either brands)
    Reply
  • cgramer 23 February 2011 21:28
    I guess I missed the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. Oops.
    Reply
  • 23 February 2011 21:29
    wow, not for the notebooks, but for the text !

    that's not a review, its a love letter ! when they talk about the i3/5/7 intel family!

    couldn't get to the end, too much declared love for me in there !

    and BTW, Anomalyx you're darn right ... and if they change bios and I'm not able to run Linux or FreeBSD ?

    thanks, but no thanks.

    Reply
  • lsilvest 23 February 2011 21:49
    1. Since when is Sony associated with quality audio?

    2. Vaio products have a history of bugs and problems, especially with heat in both laptops and desktops.

    Reply
  • treker137 23 February 2011 22:29
    Does it come with rootkit pre-installed?
    Reply
  • flacoman3 23 February 2011 22:30
    Is this a review or an advertisement?

    "At the heart of every Sony VAIO business notebook PC is the best engineered processing engines the world has ever seen: Intel’s Core i3, i5, and i7 processors."

    "The Sony engineers are charged with this mission: Sacrifice nothing."

    lol cmon seriously can someone actually review this model instead of spending the whole time jizzing all over sony and intel?
    Reply
  • cgramer 23 February 2011 22:40
    flacoman3Is this a review or an advertisement?
    It's an advertisement. Note the "SPONSORED" part of the headline. I missed it at first, too. D'oh! :-)
    Reply