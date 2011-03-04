Intel SSD 510-Series 250 GB Review: Adopting 6 Gb/s SATA

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) 3.4 GHz @ 3.4 GHz, LGA 1155, 8 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte P67A-UD3 (LGA 1155) Intel P67 Express/ICH10R, BIOS F7
|Memory
|Kingston 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) DDR3-2133, KHX2133C9AD3T1K2/4GX @ 8-8-8-24 and 1.65 V
|Hard Drive
|OCZ RevoDrive X2 240 GB, PCI Express x4 (System Drive)
|Intel SSD 510 250 GB SSDSC2MH250A2K5, SATA 6Gb/s
|OCZ Vertex 3 Pro 200 GB Beta Sample, SATA 6Gb/s
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB Beta Sample, SATA 6Gb/s
|Crucial C300 256 GB CTFDDAC256MAG, SATA 6Gb/s
|OCZ Vertex 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2VTXE120G, SATA 3Gb/s
|OCZ Agility 2 120 GB OCZSSD2-2AGTE120G, SATA 3GB/s
|Intel X25-M G2 160 GB SSDSA2M160G2GC, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia GeForce 266.58
|Benchmarks
|Performance Measurements
|CrystalDiskMark 3.0 x64, set to read and write random data to drivePCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
|I/O Performance
|IOMeter 2008.08.18, default configuration, not reading/writing random dataFile server Benchmark, Web server Benchmark, Database Benchmark, Workstation BenchmarkStreaming Reads, Streaming Writes4 KB Random Reads, 4 KB Random Writes
In all cases, SSDs are secure erased prior to testing, and attached to the 6 Gb/s ports on our Gigabyte P67A-UD7 motherboard.
IMO, don't buy a premium SSD for booting Windows. In fact, I go for weeks at a time without rebooting at all.
Link to the XS thread you're referencing? We going to be putting more effort into quantifying real-world storage workloads in the next two months, given some new software. This could definitely help mold the work we do. The goal, of course, is real-world relevance.
Cheers,
Chris
http://www.xtremesystems.org/forums/showthread.php?t=260956
My beef with this whole synthetic benchmarking is that I think the vast majority of users are unaware that getting this SSD or that SSD will make absolutely no material difference. Why don't reviewers benchmark actual things people are interested in? e.g. booting Windows 7, loading Dragon Age Origins/COD Black Ops, archiving a folder, launching Thunderbird/Firefox/Photoshop, running a virus scan? Is it because there will be no material difference between any performance SSD manufactured in the last 3 years? The thread above also notes that aside from SYNTHETIC benchmarks, raiding SSDs makes absolutely no difference in anything you do in a typical day to day environment.
Yes, absolutely enterprise class users might get something tangible out of these new drives, but I suspect they are not the core audience of Tom's Hardware.
I'd agree that the synthetic measurements are primarily used to draw "worst-case" comparisons. There is a very deliberate reason I wanted to break down most of the results by queue depth this time around--specifically to demonstrate how wildly performance can differ based on QD. And as you mention, at a QD of 1, an SSD is doing a lot less for the average desktop user than it would if you were hammering it with the concurrent requests of a database server.
If you look at the task breakdown of PCMark Vantage, it comes relatively close to real-world usage. My problem with that metric is its consistency. Futuremark is aware that Vantage wasn't written to test SSDs optimally, and I'm expecting the company to come out with something very soon that improves its utility in that regard.
I personally don't see anything *wrong* with running real-world tests, like Windows start-up, level-loading, or launching a sequence of apps. The only challenge there is time. Adding more benchmarks is never a problem--it's what the readers want to see.
I'll go through the XS thread with a couple of staffers and see what we come away with.
Cheers nitrium,
Chris
Oh, and in all my ranting I forgot to thank you (and your colleagues) for the excellent work you do. It is very much appreciated!
If you're going to jump to the next level, it makes it really hard to consider Intel at this point.