Intel SSD 525 Review: Five mSATA Drives, From 30 To 240 GB

Results: Comparative 4 KB Random Performance
While desktop hard drives tend to be faster than 2.5" disks, you aren't inherently penalized by mSATA compared to larger SSDs. The 240 GB SSD 525 is proof of that. Compared to some of the 2.5" competition, it does really well (this despite its older controller). Fast flash and the newer LLKi firmware help keep the SSD 525 out of the slow lane.
Random 4 KB Read Performance
Although we're helping it along with compressible data, the 240 GB SSD 525 ranks next-to-last, besting only Crucial's m4. The 4 KB random read potential of newer drives is staggering; the top contenders approach 100,000 IOPS. Intel's flagship approaches 250 MB/s at QD32, but performance at lower queue depths is definitely more important in client environments. The field is significantly closer together with fewer stacked commands.
Random 4 KB Write Performance
The newer Samsung drives and OCZ's Vector do some serious damage with 4 KB writes fresh out-of-the-box. Consumer drives tend to deliver great results when they're clean, but seldom hold up well over time under enterprise workloads. Thankfully, most desktop users are pretty gentle, so SSDs running under TRIM-enabled operating systems should stay closer to the manufacturer specifications.
Samsung's 840 120 GB doesn't make it past 140 MB/s, but the 250 GB version is locked in a dead heat with the SSD 525 when we use incompressible data. Hitting 250 MB/s isn't too shabby for a random data workload. However, when we swap over to compressible information, the SSD 525 matches the high-end 840 Pro and Vector.
Interesting, if some benches weren't Intel only, but all included the relavent competitors.
A small drive has fewer memory chips than a large drive. The controller has then fewer chips to efficiently spread the data to... and this leads to decreased performances. There's nothing immoral to that.
It's not the same story like for example, a couple of years ago, Yamaha selling a 2x CD writer and a 4x CD writer at double the price ... and by removing one resistance, your 2x writer became a 4x model ;-)
evaluating price per performance as it is frequently offered at around $.60 or less per GB.
It's a surprisingly good drive, and performs very well on boards that only have SATA2.
I recently upgraded my brother's P55 system with an 840 250GB; the main game he
plays atm now loads in just a few seconds, instead of the more than 3 minutes it took
with the old mechanical disk (and that wasn't exactly a low-end drive either - a WD VR
150GB 10K SATA). He is, as one might expect, very happy indeed.
In addition, I bought him an internal Startech storage unit that holds 4 x 2.5" devices
(it takes up one 5.25" bay) and a couple of 2.5" drives (1TB for general data, 2nd-hand
250GB for backup of the 840). He bought another 1TB for backup, so the Startech now
holds the 840, two 1TB and the 250GB. The end results looks rather good, and the
performance with the 840 is excellent (I bought one for my 3930K setup).
I have a lot of OCZ drives (more than 40, various models); what impresses me the most
about the 840 is the way it maintains top performance even after being hammered with
an 80GB full clone from an old disk, lots of Windows and driver updates, game installs, etc.
Testing with HDTach, AS-SSD, etc. show performance almost identical to an original clean
state. None of my OCZ drives behave this way - the HDTach graph shows significant
variance, while the 840 graph is smooth across the range. Beats me how Samsung has
achieved this, but I like it.
Modern SSDs may be saturating the SATA3 interface, but they bring an amazing new lease
of life to older SATA2 systems.
Ian.
I have an ASRock Z77E-ITX back from RMA that I haven't yet put back into service that has a mSATA slot on its underside. It can be used to build a very small system. That these slots are only 3Gb/s hardly matters when comparing them to the speed of a mechanical HDD.