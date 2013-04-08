Trending

Intel SSD 525 Review: Five mSATA Drives, From 30 To 240 GB

Intel has a new family of mSATA-based SSDs powered by SandForce's second-gen controller. Dubbed the SSD 525, we have all five capacities in our lab. Can the promise of strong performance, 5,000 P/E cycles, and a five-year warranty make up for high prices?

Results: Comparative 128 KB Seqential Performance

128 KB Sequential Read Performance

All of the drives we're testing reach above 500 MB/s, and most peak with two outstanding commands. The SSD 525 and m4 scale more gradually up to their peak at a queue depth of 16. Samsung's 840 Pro is ninja-quick. But in everyday use, you're going to have a hard time telling between these drives in this particular workload.

128 KB Sequential Write Performance

The 240 GB SSD 525 is only able to hang with the heavy hitters when we test with easily compressible data to punch up above 500 MB/s. It isn't likely that most folks will encounter vast quantities of repeating data written sequentially, though. Unless you're writing from one SSD to another, these performance numbers become progressively less useful.

The SSD 525 does perform surprisingly well with random data, managing a swift 324 MB/s. By comparison, Crucial's m4 tops out near 280 MB/s. Samsung's 120 and 250 GB 840's TLC NAND yields a tepid 120 and 250 MB/s, respectively.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hero1 08 April 2013 05:18
    Nice article. I would like to see more motherboard makers finding a way to include the mSATA slots right on the board like Gigabyte does. I think the ability to have your OS and programs on mSATA and leave the other SSD for games and storage is very welcome. This will be my next hunt, too bad I got rid of my UD5H because it had mSATA slot. I would like to see such feature in the X99/X89 platform.
  • abbadon_34 08 April 2013 06:10
    Interesting, if it wasn't a single brand.
  • slomo4sho 08 April 2013 06:11
    The 250 GB Samsung 840 still seems to be the best buy when evaluating price per performance as it is frequently offered at around $.60 or less per GB.
  • abbadon_34 08 April 2013 06:14
    damn site changes, no edit.

    Interesting, if some benches weren't Intel only, but all included the relavent competitors.
  • sanilmahambre 08 April 2013 07:33
    Impressive! but don't think i am wealthy enough to buy those
  • damianrobertjones 08 April 2013 08:31
    It is REALLY unfair to reduce the performance of smaller GB drives!
    Reply
  • dthx 08 April 2013 10:12
    damianrobertjonesIt is REALLY unfair to reduce the performance of smaller GB drives!This is not something manufacturers do to just to p*ss off users who buy the smaller capacities.
    A small drive has fewer memory chips than a large drive. The controller has then fewer chips to efficiently spread the data to... and this leads to decreased performances. There's nothing immoral to that.
    It's not the same story like for example, a couple of years ago, Yamaha selling a 2x CD writer and a 4x CD writer at double the price ... and by removing one resistance, your 2x writer became a 4x model ;-)
  • mapesdhs 08 April 2013 11:58
    slomo4shoThe 250 GB Samsung 840 still seems to be the best buy when
    evaluating price per performance as it is frequently offered at around $.60 or less per GB.
    It's a surprisingly good drive, and performs very well on boards that only have SATA2.
    I recently upgraded my brother's P55 system with an 840 250GB; the main game he
    plays atm now loads in just a few seconds, instead of the more than 3 minutes it took
    with the old mechanical disk (and that wasn't exactly a low-end drive either - a WD VR
    150GB 10K SATA). He is, as one might expect, very happy indeed.

    In addition, I bought him an internal Startech storage unit that holds 4 x 2.5" devices
    (it takes up one 5.25" bay) and a couple of 2.5" drives (1TB for general data, 2nd-hand
    250GB for backup of the 840). He bought another 1TB for backup, so the Startech now
    holds the 840, two 1TB and the 250GB. The end results looks rather good, and the
    performance with the 840 is excellent (I bought one for my 3930K setup).

    I have a lot of OCZ drives (more than 40, various models); what impresses me the most
    about the 840 is the way it maintains top performance even after being hammered with
    an 80GB full clone from an old disk, lots of Windows and driver updates, game installs, etc.
    Testing with HDTach, AS-SSD, etc. show performance almost identical to an original clean
    state. None of my OCZ drives behave this way - the HDTach graph shows significant
    variance, while the 840 graph is smooth across the range. Beats me how Samsung has
    achieved this, but I like it.

    Modern SSDs may be saturating the SATA3 interface, but they bring an amazing new lease
    of life to older SATA2 systems.

    Ian.

  • ddpruitt 08 April 2013 13:23
    The vast majority of mSATA systems use the SSD as a cache, and then it's only Intel systems. I would like to see the mSATA ports be more flexible and offered on a larger variety of systems. I'd love to upgrade the mSATA on my laptop but there's no point, I already use an SSD for the main drive. Turning an mSATA into a usable drive on the system is a PITA and just not worth it.
  • Onus 08 April 2013 13:46
    I have an Asus Maximus Gene V which has a mSATA slot on a little riser card. I am using a 238GB-usable Crucial M4 there as my system drive. It's been working well, so I have no complaints.
    I have an ASRock Z77E-ITX back from RMA that I haven't yet put back into service that has a mSATA slot on its underside. It can be used to build a very small system. That these slots are only 3Gb/s hardly matters when comparing them to the speed of a mechanical HDD.
