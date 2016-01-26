Star Wars: Battlefront Benchmarked

Test Scene Selection

We're using Endor for our tests. It's the environment that poses the biggest challenge to your graphics subsystem. Running around (on foot) in the jungle vegetation's tight spaces mimics what you'll be doing through much of the game.

The Survival mission, specifically, allows us to reproduce the same sequence over and over. Doing so requires the use of a cheat that makes us completely invisible to the AI. Movement is executed exclusively through the keyboard with the help of a pre-recorded macro. This makes every run almost identical, though. Each benchmark pass takes 45 seconds. After that, we hit the limitations of our macro-based method. Each number you see is the product of three runs averaged together, giving us reliable measurements.

For most of the game, your frame rates should be significantly higher than our test results. The idea is that planning for a worst-case scenario by seriously taxing our hardware guarantees you'll get a more enjoyable experience when it comes time to play Star Wars for real.

Let's take a quick look at the test system before we get to the results.

Test System and Settings Test System Intel Core i7-5930K at 4.2GHz + Alphacool water coolerCrucial Ballistix Sport, 4 x 4GB DDR4-2400MSI X99S XPower ACCrucial MX200 500GB SSD (system), Corsair LS 960 960GB (applications + data, storage)be quiet! Dark Power Pro 850WAMD FX-8350, be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 38GB Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600MSI 970 GamingCorsair LS 960 960GBbe quiet! Dark Power Pro 550WWindows 10 Pro (All Updates) Drivers AMD: Catalyst 15.11.1 BetaNvidia: ForceWare 359.00 (Game Ready)Intel: 20.19.15.4300 (15.40.10) Gaming Benchmarks 1920x1080, Ultra Preset3840x2160, Ultra Preset

Note: We're not reporting fractions of our average frame-per-second results, since it's just not possible to reproduce them to that degree of accuracy. Consequently, were using the average of three test runs, rounded down the next-lowest FPS measurement.