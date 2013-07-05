Does Your Storage Controller Affect The Performance Of An SSD?

Results: 4 KB Random Reads/Writes (AS-SSD And Iometer)

4 KB Random Reads/Writes (AS-SSD)

In general, newer storage controllers lead the pack when it comes to random 4 KB reads and writes, regardless of queue depth. At very long queue depths, the recently-introduced Intel Z87 Express and its predecessor, which is about a year older, outclass the competition.

But at a queue depth of one, which is more typical in client environments, and consequently more relevant to today's comparison, the picture changes. While the brand-new Z87 wins, AMD's two-year-old SB950 places second, ahead of ICH10R, which was launched back in 2008.

4 KB Random Reads/Writes (Iometer)

Under Iometer, the Intel Z77 and Z87 Express platforms outclass the competition. Storage controllers built into AMD's SB950 and A75 place third and fourth, while the Marvell chips offer more mediocre performance and trail behind. Iometer doesn't seem to like the SB750, though; it falls to last place.

Inexplicably, switching to 4 KB random writes drops the Intel Z87 and Z77 chipsets to last place. AMD's SB750 comes out on top, followed by Marvell's controllers (Ed.: You'll need to keep the scale of the following chart in mind. The difference between SB750 and Z77 is about 17%, total). One possible explanation is that this workload isn't keeping our host processor busy enough, so those power-saving features discussed on the previous page are causing lots of frequency fluctuations and therefore dropping I/O throughput.