Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior And Cabling

Packaging

The box that the SF-550F14MP PSU comes in is small, and on its face, we find Super Flower's logo, which is a butterfly. The 80 Plus Platinum badge resides on the front top-right corner, while the capacity description is in the bottom-left corner. On one side of the box, we can see the color of the PSU, which is black, and on the other side, the technical features of the PSU are listed. The back of the box has an interesting photo of the PSU's internals, along with a specifications table and a graph showing the fan's speed with the semipassive mode activated.

Contents

Inside the box, two large foam spacers provide adequate protection. It includes only the basics: a set of fixing bolts, the user's manual, an AC power cord and a pouch for storing any unused modular cables.

Exterior

On the front of the PSU, we can see that a typical honeycomb-style mesh was used, and the small on/off switch is installed right next to the AC receptacle. On one of the two sides is the power specifications label, and on the opposite side, Super Flower's logo is stamped onto the chassis.

On the back of the PSU, the cube-shaped modular sockets make an impression. That's especially true when the PSU is in operation, as all of the sockets feature LED lighting that is activated when modular cables are connected. The small switch that toggles the operation of the semipassive mode can be found on this side as well. In our opinion, the placement of the switch on the back isn't very convenient, but it seems that many users prefer this switch on the back of the PSU instead of on the front, where it would be easily accessible.

The unit has compact dimensions, and the punched fan grille covers almost the entire top of the PSU. The semimatte finish is of good quality and doesn't attract fingerprints.

Cabling

All cables are stealth, and only the SATA and peripheral cables are flat. The ATX, EPS and PCIe cables have the typical round shape since they are equipped with capacitors, which provide an extra ripple filtering stage. Obviously, Super Flower takes ripple filtering very seriously.